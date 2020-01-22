OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 22
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for sex crime

Carlos Zavalza, 25, a former wrestling coach at Camp Verde High School, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Yavapai County after he allegedly inappropriately touched a 12-year-old female athlete who was under his tutelage. Zavalza may have also committed other acts involving a 15-year-old girl in the wrestling program. (Camp Verde Marshal’s Office/Courtesy)

Carlos Zavalza, 25, a former wrestling coach at Camp Verde High School, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Yavapai County after he allegedly inappropriately touched a 12-year-old female athlete who was under his tutelage. Zavalza may have also committed other acts involving a 15-year-old girl in the wrestling program. (Camp Verde Marshal’s Office/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 22, 2020 2:18 p.m.

In March 2018, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office began investigating 25-year-old Carlos Zavalza, an assistant coach for a local youth wrestling program.

Wednesday, the Marshal’s Office, working in partnership with deputies from the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Navajo County Task Force, and were able to make contact with and arrest Zavalza for an outstanding arrest warrant from Yavapai County for his charges pertaining to this case.

Zavalza allegedly inappropriately touched a 12-year-old female athlete that was under his tutelage.

During the one-month investigation, it was learned that Zavalza might have committed other acts involving a 15-year-old female program participant.

Following continued investigations by the Camp Verde Criminal Investigations Unit, additional charges were filed to include sexual abuse and child molestation.

Zavalza fled Camp Verde before apprehension and had been known to flee to Mexico to evade capture.

In early January, with information gathered from Yavapai County Silent witness and community interviews, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office was able to acquire a possible location for Zavalza.

“Fugitive sex offenders who prey on juveniles are a top priority for the U.S. Marshals Service. Zavalza, who was a wrestling coach at Camp Verde High School when he allegedly sexually assaulted several students, was arrested in Camp Verde without incident”, said U.S. Marshal David Gonzales. “Zavalza had been on the run for almost 2 years and had been in Mexico to avoid arrest. Unexpectedly, he recently returned to Camp Verde and as a result of diligent investigative work by the Camp Verde Marshals Office, investigators were able to determine his location."

The Marshal’s Office would like to extend special appreciation to the United States Marshal’s Service for the numerous man-hours and resources they provided over the course of this investigation to assist Camp Verde in locating this fugitive from justice.

If any community members have further information that would be helpful in this investigation, contact the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 928-554-8300.

The Camp Verde Bugle is a sister publication of The Daily Courier.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

49-year-old Chino Valley man arrested on child sex charges
Man charged with assault, kidnapping of Verde Lakes couple
Fugitive sex offender flees officers
Fugitive sex offender caught in Tucson
Police arrest 3 suspects for allegedly stealing dirt bikes, ATV

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries