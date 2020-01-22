Fire incident reported at Prescott Regional Airport

There was a fire incident at the Prescott Regional Airport on the evening of Jan. 22, 2020 involving an aircraft engaged in ground testing.

According to a news release, the Prescott Fire Department was on standby for the planned test and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.



Area residents were informed by the Code Red System and additional fire public safety units were dispatched as precautionary measures.

No commercial flights were impacted. According to the release, airport operations returned to normal by 9:00 p.m.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.