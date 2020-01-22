Fire incident reported at Prescott Regional Airport
There was a fire incident at the Prescott Regional Airport on the evening of Jan. 22, 2020 involving an aircraft engaged in ground testing.
According to a news release, the Prescott Fire Department was on standby for the planned test and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.
Area residents were informed by the Code Red System and additional fire public safety units were dispatched as precautionary measures.
No commercial flights were impacted. According to the release, airport operations returned to normal by 9:00 p.m.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 20, 2020
- Credit repair: Fixing mistakes on your credit report
- Orphaned teen told he can’t live with grandparents in Prescott senior living community
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 18, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: