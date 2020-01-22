OFFERS
Wed, Jan. 22
Fentanyl bill advances, but needs work to gain favor with lawmakers

Terri Morales of Prescott Valley tells lawmakers Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, about the 2018 death of her 19-year-old son, Jacob, from what she said was an accidental fentanyl overdose, after he thought he was getting something else. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Terri Morales of Prescott Valley tells lawmakers Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, about the 2018 death of her 19-year-old son, Jacob, from what she said was an accidental fentanyl overdose, after he thought he was getting something else. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: January 22, 2020 4:22 p.m.

PHOENIX – Legislation to require mandatory 5-year prison terms for anyone who sells opioids such as fentanyl will go to the state House floor for a vote, but not in its current form.

Current law says people convicted of possession of narcotics for sale calls for a sentence of at least four years behind bars. But that statute also says those who have sold just a small amount are eligible for probation.

The version of HB 2036 approved by the House Judiciary Committee would say that probation option does not apply if the drug is heroin or fentanyl, the latter being a synthetic and particularly concentrated opioid. Rep. Steve Pierce, R-Prescott, who agreed to sponsor the legislation at the request of The Daily Courier, questioned whether such a proposal makes total sense, especially in the way it also would sweep up those who sell drugs to support their own habit.

photo

Rep. Steve Pierce, R-Prescott, explains his legislation on mandatory prison time for fentanyl and heroin offenses on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, to members of the House Judiciary Committee. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

"I think we have too many people who are incarcerated that need treatment,” he told the panel. And then there's the money, with the cost of running the Department of Corrections eating up about 10% of the entire state budget.

"But, frankly, we can't afford to keep doing what we've been doing,'' Pierce told colleagues.

He was not alone.

Several members of the panel, including three of the six who voted for it, said they support the bill but had serious questions about whether putting more people behind bars is the solution. More to the point, a few made it clear that they would not support the bill when it goes to the full House unless substantial changes are made.

Wednesday's vote followed nearly two hours of testimony, some from people whose children died from overdoses after taking mimic pills laced with fentanyl.

Terri Morales of Prescott Valley told lawmakers how her 19-year-old son, Jacob, died in 2018 after taking what she said was an accidental overdose. She said her son and a friend, Gunner Bundrick also of Prescott Valley – who also died – were given some sort of "counterfeit” pills containing fentanyl.

“Jake wanted nothing to do with fentanyl and warned other friends to stay away from it,” she said, adding that the man who sold the drugs to the young men was caught one month later, placed on probation and was back on the streets. “Obviously he had no remorse, he was still dealing them.

“I want to prevent … this from happening to another family.”

photo

Tim Wiederaenders, senior editor at The Daily Courier, explains Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, to lawmakers the #StopFentanylNow effort by the Courier to deal with deaths caused by fentanyl. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Tim Wiederaenders, senior editor at the Courier, told lawmakers the newspaper’s 14-month, #StopFentanylNow campaign found that drug dealers – including those whose products have killed people – were not getting appropriate prison terms. He said that includes people selling a few pills and people selling as many as 500.

"Very few of the people who've been caught with these drugs that they're selling have done time in jail or prison,” Wiederaenders said. “If they have, and this is just a handful, it is because of other drugs they were caught with such as methamphetamines, which carries a mandatory sentence.”

photo

Molly Gill of Families for Justice Reform explains to lawmakers Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, why she believes mandatory prison terms for those who sell any amount of fentanyl is a bad idea. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

But Molly Gill, who represents Families for Justice Reform, said the legislation is far too sweeping.

She said it would be one thing if it were solely going after those who manufacture the drug or were major distributors. But Gill said this legislation also would apply to those who were selling small quantities of the drug to support their own addiction.

“The question today is, do you want to lock up these people for five years?” she asked.

Wiederaenders said previously the bill was designed to target drug dealers, not users.

photo

Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, explains his concerns Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, about HB2036 – legislation to require mandatory prison terms for anyone who sells any quantity of opioids, no matter how small the amount. (Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

“I have an issue with continuing to go down the path of putting substance abusers in prison,'' said Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa. He said the only way the legislation might be acceptable to him is if the focus were narrowed, perhaps with the mandatory sentencing applying only to those who sold more than a certain amount.

But that concept provoked a passionate reaction from Richard Haddad, news director for the parent company that publishes the Courier and its sister newspapers.

"Yes, we should be working on reform, we should be getting the less dangerous offenders out of prison,” he said. But he said a minimum makes no sense with fentanyl where one to three milligrams "can kill you.”

"And we have seen it kill our children,” Haddad said.

He said to say that a small amount of the deadly drug should entitle someone to a more lenient penalty is like saying someone who shows up at a school with one bullet in a gun deserves different legal treatment than someone coming to school with 40 bullets in a gun.

"One will kill,” Haddad said. “We wouldn't be talking about mandatory minimum sentencing if somebody walked into school and shot a child.”

But Joel Feinman, who heads the Pima County Public Defender's Office, argued that the law needs to recognize that not everyone who sells fentanyl or heroin – which also would be covered by this bill – is the same.

He said his own study found that 75% of those charged with selling drugs were "small-time users selling drugs to support their habit.” And 59% of that group, Feinman said, were first-time offenders.

Vice chairman of the committee, Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, said it is that distinction that the current version of HB 2036 fails to recognize, saying approval of the bill would send even more people to state prisons, which already do not have the resources to treat the underlying drug addiction and abuse problems.

"These folks are not getting the treatment they need,” he said. "Upon exiting, they still have the problem.”

Blackman told colleagues they should not count on his vote if the bill that reaches the House floor is not substantially altered to differentiate between users and true drug dealers.

Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, questioned whether limiting the discretion of judges on the sentences they impose really gets at the root of the problem. He said if there are major dealers getting away with light terms – or even probation – perhaps the fault lies with prosecutors who do not pursue harsher sentences.

Only Rep. Jay Lawrence, R-Scottsdale, seemed inclined to support the measure as crafted, lashing out at Gill's organization and those who question the cost to taxpayers of locking up addicts.

"I almost want to say boo-hoo, boo-hoo,'' he said.

"FAMM is so worried about the $100,000 (prison) bed,'' Lawrence continued, "and I'm thinking about people that are dying from fentanyl, dead bodies.''

Daily Courier staff contributed to this article.

/#StopFentanylNow

