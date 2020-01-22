Editorial: Mailbox flap sign of growth, not Post Office mishap

These days with email, texting and social media, there are more ways than ever to communicate with others.

Despite it all, everyday snail mail still plays a huge part in our daily lives. Bills, government communication, packages from loved ones and online orders are just a few examples.

But for some Prescott Valley residents this week, the simple task of walking to the mailbox to see if that special birthday card came from grandma became a burden no one should have to endure.

On Tuesday, The Daily Courier received a tip that local residents were standing in line for hours at the Prescott Valley Post Office’s annex looking to collect their mail after discovering more than 300 mailboxes in the Coyote Springs community were removed.

Those 300-plus mailboxes were removed from the intersection of Highway 89A and Coyote Springs Road to accommodate a joint Yavapai County and Prescott Valley lane-widening construction project.

Although the residents were given at least a week of notice, it didn’t ease the sting of having to stand in freezing rain Tuesday while a shorthanded Post Office staff did all they could to give people their mail.

This snafu can be chalked up to population growth the Town of Prescott Valley has experienced in recent years. They don’t call it growing pains for nothing.

Kudos to the Prescott Valley Post Office annex for expanding their hours until the new mailboxes can be installed at the end of the month, and for increasing its already-thin staff.

And kudos to the residents for not completely losing their minds.

Yes, these residents are having to deal with the painful process of having to pick up mail in a location they are unfamiliar with. Yes these very same residents have the right to complain considering the situation. In today’s high-paced environment, who has time to wait more than an hour for mail?

And lastly, yes, the Post Office, the Town of Prescott Valley and the construction companies should have seen this coming and had new mailboxes ready to install.

Perhaps this will be a lesson for everyone involved to be a bit more prepared, and a bit more patient because in the end, everyone wants the same thing.