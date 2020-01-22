Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees
MIAMI — The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters warned residents Tuesday about falling iguanas.
“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr!” NWS Miami tweeted.
The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won’t necessarily die. That means many will wake up as temperatures rise Wednesday.
Iguanas aren’t dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they damage seawalls, sidewalks, landscape foliage and can dig lengthy tunnels. The males can grow to at least 5 feet (1.5 meters) long and weigh nearly 20 pounds (9 kilograms).
Female iguanas can lay nearly 80 eggs a year, and South Florida’s warm climate is perfect for the prehistoric-looking animals. Iguanas are native to Central America, tropical parts of South America and some Caribbean islands.
Iguanas are allowed to be kept as pets in Florida but are not protected by any law except anti-cruelty to animals. They’ve been in South Florida since the 1960s, but their numbers have increased dramatically in recent years.
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 20, 2020
- Credit repair: Fixing mistakes on your credit report
- Orphaned teen told he can’t live with grandparents in Prescott senior living community
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 11
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 18, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: