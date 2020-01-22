Badgers thrash Mingus 5-0 to open region
Prep Boys Soccer
COTTONWOOD — In its match against Mingus on Wednesday, Prescott boys soccer rattled off for four goals in the first half to defeat the Marauders 5-0 on the road.
The Badgers went into Wednesday’s game looking to make a statement while Mingus was just coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw against Mohave in its region opener. Prescott didn’t waste not time though as Aldo Munoz opened the scorebook with a right-footed strike from just outside the 18-yard box.
Munoz’s goal opened the flood gates in the Badgers’ favor as Cade Tutrone and Frankie Castro each followed up with a goal not long after. Brayden Nelson then closed the first half by converting a penalty after Munoz was brought down inside the area.
Despite facing a 4-0 deficit coming out of the break, the Marauders were a much more focused group in the second half. Ultimately though, the Badgers never folded and even scored a fifth goal for good measure when Tutrone capitalized on a defensive miscue to knock one in.
“It felt good to get this kind of win against a tough opponent, but we will have to quickly forget it and focus on the region leaders Flagstaff, who we face on Friday night,” Prescott head coach Phil Reid said. “They are going to be our toughest opponent to date and we have to play at a higher level to get past them.”
UP NEXT
The Badgers (4-5-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon) will host No. 5 Flagstaff (9-2, 2-0 Grand Canyon) on Friday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Bill Shepard Field.
Prescott and Flagstaff are defending region co-champions. Flagstaff also defeated No. 10 Bradshaw Mountain 3-2 on Wednesday.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
