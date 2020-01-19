OFFERS
Rock, Evens lead Chino Valley to 6th place at Doc Wright Invite
Prep Wrestling

Chino Valley wrestler Keller Rock, third from right, stands on the podium after he took first place at the Doc Wright Invitational from Friday, Jan. 17 to Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Winslow. (Kevin Giese/Courtesy)

Chino Valley wrestler Keller Rock, third from right, stands on the podium after he took first place at the Doc Wright Invitational from Friday, Jan. 17 to Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Winslow. (Kevin Giese/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 19, 2020 12:07 a.m.

Bradshaw Mountain’s Kelly places 3rd in 46-team tourney

WINSLOW — Standouts Keller Rock and Colby Evens both won first place in their respective division to lead Chino Valley wrestling to a sixth-place finish at the Doc Wright Invitational on Saturday in Winslow.

This stacked two-day tournament featured 46 of some of the best teams from all across Arizona and New Mexico. Rock placed first in the 170-pound division and was named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament while Evens placed first in the 113-pound division.

Cody Jasper also put together a nice outing for the Cougars, finishing in fifth place at 138 pounds.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

On Day 1 of the tournament, the Bears were paced by junior Blake Huenemeyer (126lbs) and sophomore Mike Kelly (195lbs), along with seniors David Medevielle (138lbs) and Jacob Foshee (170lbs). Each wrestler qualified for Day 2 but Kelly emerged as the only medalist, taking third place.

Full Bradshaw Mountain results are as follows:

126-lbs Blake Huenemeyer (4-2), 132-lbs. Titus King (1-2), 138-lbs. David Medevielle (3-2), 152-lbs. Tyler Dilcher (3-2), 160-lbs. Nick Foshee (3-2), 170-lbs. Jacob Foshee (3-2), 195-lbs. Mike Kelly (5-1, 3rd place), Hwt Peyton Hines (2-2)

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

