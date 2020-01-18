Talk of the Town: Second Amendment Sanctuary status too divisive

As a Legislative District 1 resident, I am concerned about the current movement to try to make Yavapai County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. The Board of Supervisors met on Thursday, Jan. 2, and this was one of their agenda items. I had planned on attending the meeting and waited outside in line for 45 minutes. When the meeting started, I left and watched it via livestream. There are several things I would like to point out.

The vast majority of the attendees, you probably noticed if you attended or watched online, were conservatives. Their strategy has been to swarm a meeting to overwhelm everyone else’s voices by their numbers. To their credit, they’re pretty good at it. During the meeting, it may have appeared to some that their unified opinion was that of the majority — and it was in the meeting; but, I’m pretty sure it didn’t represent the majority in Yavapai County.

Something we have to keep in mind is that the conservatives who were present at the meeting do not, and I repeat, do not represent the majority of the citizens in Yavapai County. If the supervisors truly represent the people of this county, a more just way to resolve this issue must be found.

What was especially troubling to me were the opinions and attitudes that were presented. For instance, one man got up and said the difference between conservatives and liberals is that conservatives do good and liberals want to feel good. Did you see the reaction? Almost everyone applauded, which suggests that they agreed with the speaker. I find that kind of self-righteous attitude to be divisive and counter to moving forward with any kind of a viable solution that is good for the entire county.

I also noticed an unwillingness to listen to the other side. I saw that when somebody with a different perspective spoke, there was rumbling and booing in the background. Again, that’s divisive. It is also arrogant to think that they have the only, right answer. These are complicated issues and the simplicity of their stance on the unbridled use of guns to protect themselves is a primitive, low-level solution that will clearly keep the issue alive until a more just solution is found.

What I would like to suggest is that the Board of Supervisors study the issue. Get opinions from all along the political, social and economic spectrums. Find out what issues other counties have dealt with and what solutions they have implemented that worked for them. And then modify them to fit our needs. But maybe first, find out what our needs are and what our vision for this county is. I live in Prescott — “Everybody’s Hometown” — and am looking forward to the economic growth that has been projected with all of the new construction. I see the proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary proclamation as being counter and even detrimental to that growth.

We haven’t had a mass shooting here but this Second Amendment Sanctuary discussion feels like an open invitation to every gun-toting, emotionally unstable person with an axe to grind to move here. Is that what we really want?

Mavis L. Brauer, Maj, USAF (ret), moved to Prescott over 20 years ago, retiring from the Air Force where he was an electrical engineer.