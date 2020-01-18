OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 18
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Talk of the Town: Second Amendment Sanctuary status too divisive

By MAVIS BRAUER, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:48 p.m.

As a Legislative District 1 resident, I am concerned about the current movement to try to make Yavapai County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. The Board of Supervisors met on Thursday, Jan. 2, and this was one of their agenda items. I had planned on attending the meeting and waited outside in line for 45 minutes. When the meeting started, I left and watched it via livestream. There are several things I would like to point out.

The vast majority of the attendees, you probably noticed if you attended or watched online, were conservatives. Their strategy has been to swarm a meeting to overwhelm everyone else’s voices by their numbers. To their credit, they’re pretty good at it. During the meeting, it may have appeared to some that their unified opinion was that of the majority — and it was in the meeting; but, I’m pretty sure it didn’t represent the majority in Yavapai County.

Something we have to keep in mind is that the conservatives who were present at the meeting do not, and I repeat, do not represent the majority of the citizens in Yavapai County. If the supervisors truly represent the people of this county, a more just way to resolve this issue must be found.

What was especially troubling to me were the opinions and attitudes that were presented. For instance, one man got up and said the difference between conservatives and liberals is that conservatives do good and liberals want to feel good. Did you see the reaction? Almost everyone applauded, which suggests that they agreed with the speaker. I find that kind of self-righteous attitude to be divisive and counter to moving forward with any kind of a viable solution that is good for the entire county.

I also noticed an unwillingness to listen to the other side. I saw that when somebody with a different perspective spoke, there was rumbling and booing in the background. Again, that’s divisive. It is also arrogant to think that they have the only, right answer. These are complicated issues and the simplicity of their stance on the unbridled use of guns to protect themselves is a primitive, low-level solution that will clearly keep the issue alive until a more just solution is found.

What I would like to suggest is that the Board of Supervisors study the issue. Get opinions from all along the political, social and economic spectrums. Find out what issues other counties have dealt with and what solutions they have implemented that worked for them. And then modify them to fit our needs. But maybe first, find out what our needs are and what our vision for this county is. I live in Prescott — “Everybody’s Hometown” — and am looking forward to the economic growth that has been projected with all of the new construction. I see the proposed Second Amendment Sanctuary proclamation as being counter and even detrimental to that growth.

We haven’t had a mass shooting here but this Second Amendment Sanctuary discussion feels like an open invitation to every gun-toting, emotionally unstable person with an axe to grind to move here. Is that what we really want?

Mavis L. Brauer, Maj, USAF (ret), moved to Prescott over 20 years ago, retiring from the Air Force where he was an electrical engineer.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Reaffirm Americans’ right to guns
Proclamation in support of right to guns up for review by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors
Second Amendment Sanctuary push aims to defy new gun laws
Gun is 'Great Equalizer': Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
Yavapai County board tables statement on Second Amendment

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries