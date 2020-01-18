Senator Drive-In sign tribute to MLK

The Senator Drive-In sign on Senator Highway south of Prescott offers its Martin Luther King Jr. message, “Only in the darkness can you see the stars.”

To have a message placed on the sign, which has been on the highway since the mid-1950s when the drive-in was built, visit http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/history/historic-preservation/senator-drive-in-theater-sign.

The sign was restored with help from Prescott High School alumni and local residents in December 2009.

For more information, email driveinsign@yahoo.com. Personal messages may be placed, which remain for three to five days; political and commercial messages are not allowed.