Rants & Raves: Jan. 19, 2020

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

If Governor Ducey wants to pay homage to retired veterans, rather than eliminating state income tax on their pension, how about fully restoring education funding in their name? Education funding is more impactful than this small tax cut.

Thank you to the Courier Editorial Board for calling out The Gardens’ administration to do the right thing for the teen whose parents died.

Shame on the Editorial Board for lashing out at the 55-plus HOA for doing their legal duty. The board should put their money where their mouth is and purchase the Passmores a house that is not restricted to 55-plus. LOL.

Thank you, Col. Art Saboski, for your letter explaining the legal justification for killing General Soleimani. I wish the news would publish full information. I prefer evil people are brought to trial when possible, but now understand the logic.

Courier sports/news editor Brian Bergner Jr. wants us to keep raising the minimum wage until everyone can afford to pay rent; not considering ability, education or ambition. Pure socialism that has led to self-service kiosks and destroys small business.

No one questions Save the Dells’ campaign to bring awareness and a fair deal. It is now time to allow the city and AED to complete negotiations. The deal will be open for public comment, followed by a super majority vote by council.

How is it that politicians always find resources for law-breaking illegals and convicted criminals in jail, all at the expense of veterans, homeless and senior citizens? Broad range of “entitlements” for illegals and “Ritz like benefits” for criminals.

Everyone but the parents apparently have a voice as to when, what grade level and subject content regarding sex education is to be taught in the schools. Get the administrators, bureaucrats and radical social organizers out of the picture.

APS – After the gouging rate restructure last year, and now they want another increase?! Sounds like greed.

All homeowners in associations with CC&Rs should be concerned that apparently CC&Rs don’t need to be followed; they don’t mean anything! There goes property values and the reason why we move into age-restricted areas with CC&Rs.

RE: Orphaned teen told he can’t live with grandparents in Prescott senior living community. Propose a new rule either removing or changing the 19-year age restriction and go door to door. Likely an 80% “yes” vote requirement, but possible.

It is a shame the HOA is behaving in this manner. According to the Housing for Older Persons Act of 1995, the HOA has leeway. They just don’t want to exercise it. Where is your compassion and humanity?

Apartment renters in “Everybody’s Hometown” are sure fragile. Get told to leave with 11 days to get out and find an apartment in that time, good luck, especially in this area.

Lots of opinions and discussion about one home in The Gardens at Willow Creek. What about the other 157 residences in a 55-and-older community? Don’t they matter in the whole scheme of things? Rules benefit everyone.

Who decides that a dented door and scratched paint justifies junking a half-million-dollar fire engine? Sounds like funny business to me.

Part of my retirement income is predicated on stock market performance. Since the 2016 election my income has increased 6.7%. Thank you, President Trump!

People who feed javelina need be fined and arrested for the potential danger they not only bring to citizens and dogs but also the javelina. Please inform, arrest and fine these ignorant people who choose to feed wildlife.

RE: Editorial: Tax break for veterans an idea that could cost Arizona millions. Well, how about disabled veterans? I am paying for kids to go to school, both K-12 and college; yet, people have an issue about helping vets?

Get arrested, receive three hots and a cot, medical care, counseling, AHCCCS, psychological support, support services to find transportation, housing and a job upon release, and now a computer tablet? Where do I sign up?

No disrespect to veterans, Ducey’s plan to halt Arizona income tax for all retired veterans is shortsighted. How about doing this for the currently active in the military? They need it more than anyone else.

There are people whose job it is to regulate the food we eat and the drugs we use to ensure quality and purity. Why are they being allowed to abdicate that responsibility?

The Courier editorial agrees that there should be zero sex education in schools until age 11. Does this mean unsupervised snickering between kids is better? Are the Puritans back?

A recent letter derides Save the Dells saying it’s ‘drawing the line’ on AED negotiations. Relax! It’s just a common term of emphasis on their lobbying position, not indicating the ‘right’ to enforce any demand. It’s not useful to pick nits.

I find it difficult to buy into Councilman Blair’s comments regarding our water situation versus growth. This council has only one chance to get it right. How many bad decisions have previous councils made and left us holding the bag?