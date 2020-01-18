Obituary Notice: Raymond Sutherland

Raymond Sutherland was born February 16, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah and passed away on January 11, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 8480 E. Valley Road, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.