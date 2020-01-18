Obituary Notice: Raymond Sutherland
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 8:04 p.m.
Raymond Sutherland was born February 16, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah and passed away on January 11, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 8480 E. Valley Road, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Tesla, firetruck wreck that killed Prescott Valley woman part of US probe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2020
- Truck rolls after crashing into parked SUV in Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2020
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: