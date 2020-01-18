Obituary Notice: Jayne A. Swope

Jayne A. Swope, age 82, was born December 11, 1937 in Sidney Center, New York and passed away on January 15th, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. The family will receive friends and guests for a viewing from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave. in Prescott. A graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery, located at 1051 Willow Creek Road, in Prescott. Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.