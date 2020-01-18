OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 18
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary Notice: Jayne A. Swope

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 8:05 p.m.

Jayne A. Swope, age 82, was born December 11, 1937 in Sidney Center, New York and passed away on January 15th, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. The family will receive friends and guests for a viewing from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave. in Prescott. A graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery, located at 1051 Willow Creek Road, in Prescott. Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary notice: Pixie Anne Ginsbach
Obituary: Richard Swope
Obituary: Tymendra Nadene Ackley
Obituary Notice: Eleanor R. Bostwick
Obituary: Rosalie C. Corsi

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries