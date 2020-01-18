Obituary Notice: Elizabeth Ann Clark

Elizabeth Ann Clark was born September 27, 1953 in Aransas Pass, Texas and passed away on January 6, 2020 in Humboldt, Arizona.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, in Dewey, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.