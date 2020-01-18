OFFERS
Obituary: Marion L. Elliott

Marion L. Elliott

Marion L. Elliott

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 8:25 p.m.

Marion L. Elliott, a community and state leader in arts education, died on January 11, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia. Born in Flagstaff, Arizona, June 24, 1930, she was the daughter of J.B. and Helen Dick. She attended schools in Arizona and graduated from Winslow High School. She then attended the Flagstaff campus of ASC (now NAU) where she met her husband, Harold L. Elliott, and earned her B.S. in 1952. She later returned to NAU with her baby daughters in tow and earned her M.A. in 1957.

Marion taught in the Flagstaff school system before moving to Kingman High School where she taught art and coached women’s sports. She moved to Yuma in 1954 with her husband and began teaching art for the Yuma Elementary School District No. One at several schools, ultimately serving as the District One Arts Coordinator.

Marion’s passion was for the arts and arts education. She was instrumental in influencing schools, locations, and administrators to display Yuma children’s artwork and was instrumental in the Yuma Children Festival of the Arts. She also was very involved in the Yuma community and served as the president of the Yuma Zonta Chapter. Marion was recognized with her husband, Harold, with the Heart of Yuma leadership in 2010. She was recognized internationally, nationally, and statewide for her leadership, her successful legislative activities, and advocacy, and she received numerous awards including the Marion Quin Dix Leadership Award, Arizona Governor Art’s Award, Arizona Education Association Award, and received the Arizona Board of Regents Award with her husband, Harold. Marion served on the NAU Foundation Board (1975 – 2010). Marion is survived by her daughters, Diana (Dr. William) Austin, Roanoke, Virginia, and Dr. Linda (Randall) Elliott-Nelson, of Yuma; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Paul) Mallen, Lausanne, Switzerland; Nathan Austin, Roanoke, Virginia.; Avelyn Austin (Patrick Sims), Washington, D.C.; Ben Nelson, Yuma, and great-grandsons, Jack Mallen and Charlie Mallen; nephews, Bailey Franklin, Los Angeles, Jason Dick, Washington, D.C. and Thomas H. Elliott, Phoenix.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any of the many Harold and Marion Elliott scholarships on the Mountain, Yuma, and Prescott campuses, at NAU Foundation, Box 4094, Flagstaff, AZ 86011.

Information provided by survivors.

