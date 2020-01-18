Obituary: Lorraine Faith Miller

Lorraine Faith Miller passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on October 19, 2019. She was born in Newark, New Jersey, to William and Dorothea Musley. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Michele Keeley (Tampa, Fla.) and son, Douglas (Cecilia) Miller (Prescott,); grandchildren, Alyson Schrader (Rock Hill, So. Carolina), Anna Miller (Prescott), Austin Miller (Norfolk, Virginia); great grandson, Luke Schrader (Rock Hill, So. Carolina) and a sister, Dorothy Williams (New York). Lorraine served her country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. She was a member of the American Legion and Marine Corp League.

Lorraine enjoyed reading a good book and was extremely proud of her military service, volunteer work, career in nursing and her beloved family.

A Memorial Mass for Lorraine will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. in Prescott, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. A private inurnment will take place at Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Lorraine’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.