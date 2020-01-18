OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Obituary: Jo Anne Pauls

Jo Anne Pauls

Jo Anne Pauls

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 8:33 p.m.

Jo Anne Pauls died November 12, 2019 at her home in Prescott, Arizona.

She was born July 20, 1928 in Oelwein, Iowa to Edith Romans and Alvah Carter.

She has one sister, Ardys Walrath of Canaan, Conn. and one deceased sister, Evonne Sadler and numerous nieces and nephews.

She married her high school sweetheart, Dean Pauls, March 28, 1948. They had been married for 54 years when he died. Both joined the Prescott United Methodist Church in 1967.

Jo Anne and Dean went on the Walk to Emmaus and both served on numerous committees. Jo Anne was a Secretary for many years.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jo Anne’s name to the Music Ministry or Open Door, PUMC, 505 W. Gurley St, Prescott, AZ.

A memorial service will be held for Jo Anne on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. in Prescott.

In Lieu of flowers family suggests donations be made in Jo Anne’s name to either Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St, Prescott, AZ 86301 or the ASPCA Tributes, 520 8th Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Jo Anne’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

