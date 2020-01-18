OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 18
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jay Riley

Jay Riley

Jay Riley

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 8:34 p.m.

An extraordinary man moved on to heaven recently - Jay Riley, friend of everyone and kind-hearted helper to many. Jay was born James William Riley on Jan. 21, 1951. He was a cub and boy scout, a feisty football player at Mira Costa High in Manhattan Beach Calif. and studied criminal justice at El Camino College in Torrance Calif. But in high school, back in 1969, partying was the theme of his life. That changed one day when he picked up a most unusual hitch-hiker, a young man carrying a full bag of groceries who had an elderly lady in tow. He was helping her get home with her groceries. Jay picked up the young man, the lady, and Jesus got into the car, too.

The young man told Jay about the overwhelming love of Jesus who cares for all, and about all. Jay saw love in action that day. He went with the young man to a Jesus Movement church in Redondo Beach called Bethel Tabernacle. There Jay met Jesus and they became friends for over 50 years.

I met Jay a few years later when I had my own come to Jesus moment that lasted a lifetime. We got married on August 12, 1973, a Sunday morning in the middle of a church service because we wanted to help build a new church building instead of putting on a big wedding.

Jay became a pastor for many years, finishing up at Living Word Fellowship in Torrance. He was not a CEO type of pastor, more of a shepherd, a big brother, a friend in good times and bad.

He was the kind of pastor who sat with dying people for days, went with people to their court appearances, stood up to abusive spouses while helping someone move out, helped the homeless by dining with them or taking them to do their laundry or to their medical visits. He loved missions and paid for a well project for AidChild in Uganda. He funded and visited many other sites like orphanages and leper homes in India and Mexico. We were foster parents for 30 years and adopted 8 children. He wanted to adopt more but I said 8 really is enough.

In 2004, God led us to move to beautiful Prescott Ariz. We bought the great big white house at the corner of Glenshandra and Williamson Valley Road. That house hosted parties, fund-raisers, prayer meetings, a home church. We made it a bed and breakfast, free for pastors and missionaries and life changing for many of our regular guests who often encountered God around the fireplace or the breakfast table. We also directed the Prescott Healing Rooms there for several years and saw many people healed.If Jay ever met you, your name ended up on his prayer list, which was pages long. He spent hours a day in the prayer room and saw miracles. He wasn’t perfect. He drove like Mr. Magoo and collected guns as if zombies might come calling any minute. But he had one great accomplishment: in spite of how messy and mean this world can be, he learned to love.

All this time, he suffered greatly in a painful body that never did work right. Finally, he was in enough pain and mental confusion, that it became a blessing to shed that old body and go home to Jesus. December 20, 2019 was his first day in heaven, free of pain, sickness, struggles and sadness. His dogs gone before ran to greet him, along with his family and friends already there, and his good friend, Jesus, gave him a very warm welcome, no doubt. It was the happiest day of his life and the saddest of mine. If you knew Jay in any way, I would love to reminisce with you at a memorial service for him here in Prescott on Saturday, March 14, at 2:45 p.m., at Grace North Church, 5145 E. Ramada Dr. Prescott.

Questions? Contact Linda Riley at blessingretreat@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Jay to cover costs of this service and another service in Torrance, can be sent to: Linda Riley 1710 Whitmire Terrace, The Villages FL 32162.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Golden Kartchner Brimhall
Obituary: Keith Adrian Nicely
Obituary: Don D Van Dusen
Believing in something doesn't make it true<BR><BR>
Believing in something doesn't make it true<BR><BR>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries