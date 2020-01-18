Obituary: Frank Lawton Waples
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 8:22 p.m.
Frank Lawton Waples passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home in Prescott, Arizona, at the age of 92 years. In lieu of flowers, his wife Patricia asks that donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA).
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a date and time yet to be determined.
Information provided by survivors.
