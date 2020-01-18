Obituary: Dolores Diane Collins Glattfelder

Dolores Diane Collins Glattfelder joined her husband Bill and the Heavenly Host on January 14, 2020.

Dolores was born to Alfred and Bessie Collins at her great aunts farm house near Brighton, Iowa on June 7, 1928.

Dolores and Bill met at college in Fairfield, Iowa and were married on March 28, 1947.

They left Iowa in 1950 to make their home in Arizona. They ended up in Prescott where they remained until their deaths.

Dolores is survived by her children, Scott (Joy), Kathy (Mike), Randy (Charlotte) and Mitch (Rhonda); four grandsons, Chad and Coby, Matthew and Daniel; two great-grandsons, Brice and Karson; one sister, Charlotte (Dave) DeShelter and two sisters-in-law, Joan Collins and Elizabeth Glattfelder.

Dolores was a secretary at the United Methodist Church for 10 years. Next, she was a floral designer for 18 years in shops around Prescott and served on the Arizona State Floral Association, Teleflora and FTD boards.

She finished her work career at the County Extension Office. Dolores was an active member of the Prescott Community Church. She served as an elder, a deacon, on missions and the Women’s Fellowship. Dolores was a contributing member of the Arizona Cowboy Poet’s Gathering for over 25 years.

Dolores enjoyed traveling in their RV with Bill, gathering with her family and entertaining their many friends. She enjoyed creating things with her hands and her heart.

Dolores spent her last 10 months at Willow Winds Residence under the care of the loving employees and residence. She spent her last days under the wonderful care of Good Samaritan Hospice.

There will be a memorial service January 25th at 11:00 at the Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Dolores’s final resting place will be at the Veterans’ Cemetery Columbarium’s with her husband Bill.

Memorial gifts maybe donated to Prescott Community Church or Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering.

