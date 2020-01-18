NAU routs Northern Colorado to extend win streak to 5

FLAGSTAFF — NAU women’s basketball took care of business before heading out on the road for the next two weeks with a convincing 72-45 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday in the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (8-8, 5-2 Big Sky) led by as much as 35 points on their way to extending their win streak out to five games.

NAU’s five-game winning streak is the program’s longest since the Lumberjacks won five in a row from Jan. 6-19, 2006 during NAU’s 2005-06 Big Sky Championship season. The last time NAU won five straight conference games was the 2001-02 season when the ‘Jacks posted six consecutive Big Sky games from Feb. 8-March 2, 2002.

“We needed this one; we needed a convincing win,” said head coach Loree Payne. “We’ve played in a lot of close games and we’ve figured out how to win those close games, but we needed this. I challenged our starters because we haven’t been starting (games) strong in conference and it was becoming a trend and our starters stepped up today.”

NAU nearly had all five starters in double-figures with redshirt junior Jacey Bailey pacing all players with 17 points. Bailey and junior Khiarica Rasheed both hit three treys as Rasheed finished with 15 points. Junior Lauren Orndoff scored 11, redshirt junior Caitlin Malvar scored 10 and redshirt sophomore Nina Radford chipped in nine.

The starting five set the tone early with the Lumberjacks racing out to a 19-5 advantage that only grew as the game progressed. Rasheed, Radford and Bailey combined for all 19 points in the run with 12 coming on threes. The ‘Jacks led 26-10 at the end of the first quarter with NAU hitting 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) and the rout was on.

Although NAU’s offense slowed a bit in the second quarter, the Lumberjacks shut down the Bears on the defensive end. A Bailey three put NAU up 37-12 with 3:10 left in the first half, before Northern Colorado hit a pair of free throws with 2:07 on the clock to finally snap a scoring drought of nearly seven minutes.

The Bears would go nearly eight minutes without a field goal before the ‘Jacks eventually claimed a 41-18 halftime lead.

Orndoff was a perfect 4-for-4 from the deck in the third quarter, leading another strong offensive quarter by the ‘Jacks. NAU made eight of its 12 attempts (66.7 percent) and sophomore Regan Schenck’s steal and layup right before the third quarter buzzer pushed NAU’s lead out to 63-34 going into the final 10 minutes.

Malvar hit NAU’s ninth and final three-pointer with 6:22 remaining in the game to give the Lumberjacks their largest lead of the season, 72-37, as NAU wound up leading by double-digits for the final 35 minutes of the game.

“Give UNC credit; they’re super athletic,” Payne said. “They worked incredibly hard despite the score. There was a moment where we got a little content, a little comfortable. But it’s one game at a time and we have a tough stretch coming up with four games on the road.”

NAU shot 45.6 percent for the game and 40.9 percent behind the arc. Northern Colorado shot only 28.3 percent – the lowest opponent field goal percentage this season – and 31.6 percent from long distance.

The Lumberjacks – led by eight rebounds from Bailey and seven off the bench by redshirt junior Brianna Lehew – outrebounded Northern Colorado, 46-35.

“It’s another test to see how tough we are,” Rasheed said. “We can do it at home and we like to defend our home, but it’s tougher to do it on the road. It’s going to challenge us mentally as a team to see if we can pull things through.”

The ‘Jacks will have a full week off before taking on Portland State on Saturday, Jan. 25 before continuing on to Sacramento State on Monday, Jan. 27.

MEN LOCK DOWN NORTHERN COLORADO LATE IN 64-58 VICTORY

GREELEY, Colo. – Down 10 with 5:50 to play, NAU men’s basketball went to work to complete their first conference road trip sweep in nearly six years.

The Lumberjacks held Northern Colorado to just four points in the final six minutes of the game to rally for a 64-58 victory in the Bank of Colorado Arena on Saturday.

“We were down 10 with five minutes left and we weren’t worried at all,” said senior Brooks DeBisschop. “We knew we had to chip away at it one possession at a time, get stops and hit shots and it worked out for us today.”

After the Bears’ Jonah Radebaugh drilled a jumper to make it a 54-44 game – capping a 15-4 Northern Colorado run – the Lumberjacks forced the Bears to miss two of their final 11 shots of the game. During this span, NAU went 7-for-8 and made all four attempts at the charity stripe to erase a double-digit deficit for the second consecutive game.

With the win, the Lumberjacks posted a perfect week on the road for the first time in conference play since they defeated Idaho State and Weber State on Feb. 27 and March 1, 2014. NAU improved to 9-7 overall and 3-4 in conference heading into a home stretch of four consecutive games in Flagstaff.

Junior Cameron Satterwhite led the Lumberjacks with 16 points, eight of which came during NAU’s 20-4 closing run. Satterwhite completed two three-point plays and hit a jumper and finished the game 6-for-11 shooting from the field.

DeBisschop, who recorded his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds, started the NAU’s run with a basket before Satterwhite’s first and-1 cut the lead in half in a minute of game play. DeBisschop tied the game at 58-58 with 1:33 left and after another stop on the defensive end, sophomore Cameron Shelton drove the paint and finished at the rim to put NAU ahead, 60-58, with 49.3 seconds remaining.

Junior Bernie Andre and Shelton each converted a pair of free throws following Shelton’s go-ahead basket to provide the final margin on the scoreboard. In all, Northern Colorado came up empty on five consecutive possessions to end the game.

“The thing we did at the end of the game was we got stops,” said interim head coach Shane Burcar. “Bernie Andre got a rebound and knocked down free throws and then Cameron Shelton gets a rebound and knocks down his free throws. We’re up two and I told our guys we were one stop away from shooting two free throws to ice it and that’s exactly what happened. This is a great group of guys to be around right now.”

Shelton recorded 10 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Luke Avdalovic scored eight points. Senior Chris Bowling and Andre combined for all 13 of NAU’s bench points in a 13-5 bench advantage for the ‘Jacks with Andre also totaling nine rebounds.

NAU shot 42.1 percent and limited Northern Colorado to just 33.8 percent shooting. The Lumberjacks also won the rebounding battle, 44-35, and held significant advantages in the paint (36-22) and off turnovers (12-5) in handing the Bears their first home loss in eight games this season.

NAU will host Portland State next Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Walkup Skydome at 4 p.m. to open its four-game homestand.