Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 18
Learn the art of storytelling, 'Old Salts & Sages Storytelling Circle', Jan. 21

Salts and Sages shall bring their joyful sense of humor, creativity, open minds and hearts for a session of learning and growing together from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, lower level, 2735 S. Corral St. (Stock image)

Salts and Sages shall bring their joyful sense of humor, creativity, open minds and hearts for a session of learning and growing together from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, lower level, 2735 S. Corral St. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 8 a.m.

Are you fascinated with the art of storytelling through listening to others and sharing your own? Would you be willing to respond to topics through writing, storytelling or other methods of expression in a peer led group of six to ten individuals?

If you are 55 and older, we encourage you to participate in a fun and educational setting. "Old Salts and Sages" shall bring their joyful sense of humor, creativity, open minds and hearts for a session of learning and growing together.

This event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, lower level, 2735 S. Corral St.

Please register with Cynthia at 704-909-9581. Space is limited.

For more information, visit yavapailibrary.org/dewey.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Dewey-Humboldt Town Library

