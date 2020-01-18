Learn about 'Bat Diversity in the Neotropics and Arizona', Tuesday, Jan. 21
First of ten 'Community Nature Study Series' at Highlands Center for Natural History
Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."
Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from Jan. 21 through Feb. 20.
The first class of this series will be presented by Jose G. Martinez-fonseca, NAU who will discuss “Bat Diversity in the Neotropics and Arizona” from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Bats are one of the most common animals portrayed in media and lore throughout the centuries. There are 28 species of bats in Arizona alone, making our home a hot spot of bat diversity. Echolocation, diet, and unique behaviors are all important parts of each species’ story. Come to this talk and learn why this critter is so special and why there are so many different species.
Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class or $225 for the series of ten. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.
To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.
