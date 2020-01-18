Joanna Marquardt and Jack Struiksma to wed
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:16 p.m.
Adam and Pam Marquardt of Prescott announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Joanna Marquardt, to Jack Struiksma of Artesia, California. Jack is the son of Jeff and Cyndie Struiksma of Artesia. The wedding is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020.
