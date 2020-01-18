OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 19
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Extensive collection of JFK memorabilia hits auction block

MARK PRATT, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 11:55 p.m.

photo

In this Jan. 2, 1960, file photo, Sen. John F. Kennedy, D-Mass., formally announces at a news conference in Washington that he is a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo, File)

BOSTON — One of the most comprehensive private collections of John F. Kennedy memorabilia, one that chronicles his life from childhood to the White House, is for sale.

Hundreds of items associated with the former Democratic president are being offered as a single lot by Boston’s RR Auction for a minimum of $1.5 million, although RR Executive Vice President Robert Livingston said it could get much more.

“This collection as a whole tells his life story,” Livingston said, pointing out that Kennedy’s diary from the summer of 1945 alone sold at auction for nearly $719,000 in 2017. “It’s like a curated museum exhibit in one auction. The whole is greater than the sum of the parts.”

The collection includes a handwritten draft of Kennedy’s 1960 speech announcing his intention to run for president; hundreds of unpublished photos and negatives of Kennedy and his family; watercolors he painted; personal items including a necktie, back brace and golf balls; and even JFK and Jackie Kennedy Halloween masks.

The collection shows Kennedy’s intelligence, compassion and sense of humor, said Ronnie Paloger, a retired garment industry sales rep who spent years accumulating the collection.

Paloger was 13 when Kennedy was assassinated, and he said the president’s death resonated profoundly in his life.

He’s selling now because he’s 70.

“I ran out of money,” said the Marina del Rey, California, resident who also once owned a massive trove of Muhammad Ali memorabilia. “This is my retirement fund.”

After he sold his Ali collection in 1997 and retired in 2005, he dedicated himself to finding JFK memorabilia.

“I spent five years full time to track down all this stuff at auctions,” he said.

photo

This December 2019, image released by RR Auction shows the first page of a handwritten draft of the 1960 speech by John F. Kennedy announcing his intention to run for president. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)

The most historically significant pieces of the collection, Paloger believes, are the letter in which Kennedy announces his candidacy for president and the correspondence he exchanged with the mother of Harold Marney, his PT 109 crew mate who died when the boat was rammed and sunk by the Japanese in 1943.

But Paloger’s favorite piece is the brief, handwritten, coffee-stained note Kennedy wrote to his brother-in-law, actor Peter Lawford, because it shows the president’s mischievous sense of humor.

Kennedy had invited Lawford to the White House to discuss the script for the movie “PT 109,” about Kennedy’s service in World War II.

When Kennedy told Lawford that MGM Studios was behind the project, the actor became upset because he was feuding with studio head Louis B. Mayer, and wanted nothing to do with MGM.

The next day, Lawford got up for breakfast and found the script and a note — written on White House stationery — at his seat that said “Read and be prepared for revisions at 8:30 a.m.”

Kennedy signed it Louis B. Mayer, causing Lawford to spring up and spill his coffee.

Online bids are being accepted from Jan. 17 until Jan. 23. Only if no one bites on the collection as a whole will it be sold piecemeal.

But Paloger said he thinks that would be a shame.

“It would be a travesty if this is broken apart,” he said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Al Capone song, pocket watch fetch over $100K at auction
$1.3M auction bid buys Albert Einstein’s theory of happiness
Half-smoked Winston Churchill cigar sells for $12,000
Weiss to review JFK Presidency in talk on June 14
Kiwanis Auction kicking off Monday, March 26

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries