Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 18
CATCH 22 - DAY 19: Man charged with home invasion, theft being sought

Matthew Scott Bywater

Matthew Scott Bywater

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 8:47 p.m.

It is Day 19 of Yavapai Silent Witnesses Catch 22 Program. Today, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Matthew Scott Bywater.

On Aug. 3, 2018, Bywater and another suspect entered the victim’s home in the 20,000 block of Cactus Wren in Cordes Lakes, Arizona, and stole three firearms and $900 in cash. The total loss to the victim was approximately $2,300. Bywater was arrested but has since violated his probation in reference to this case.

As a result, Bywater has a no-bond statewide extraditable warrant for probation violation stemming from charges of First Degree Burglary and False Reporting to Law Enforcement.

Bywater is 19 years old and is a white man, 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 4300 block of 19th Avenue in Phoenix.

If you provide information leading to Bywater’s arrest, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

