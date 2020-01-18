Birth announcements: Week of Jan. 19, 2020
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:26 p.m.
Colter Lee Cougill, a 5 lb., 7 oz. boy, was born August 22 at Verde Valley Medical Center to Ryan and Jennifer Cougill of Prescott Valley. Grandparents are Mel and Mona Ekstrand and Jerry and Kay Cougill.
Kellen Michael Floyd, a 7 lb., 13 oz. boy, was born August 7 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Maria and Kyle Floyd of Mayer.
Foxxton James Howard, a 7 lb., 8 oz. boy, was born August 24 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley Revard and Addison Howard of Prescott Valley.
