Amazing Places: Calf Creek Canyon, amazing waterfall No. 2

We are back in Utah today exploring Calf Creek. Last week we visited the Lower Falls, so now we will enjoy the Upper Falls. The drive to the upper trailhead is 5 miles farther on from the lower trailhead, traveling along the scenic Utah byway #12. The road between trailheads climbs up steeply in places. The views as you drive are great, but please safely pull over to enjoy them; I don’t want to be blamed for a spectacular crash over the edge! The hike to the upper falls is more challenging so don’t do it on your own, and don’t do it at all unless you are an experienced hiker.

The first photo shows the upper falls from the bottom, again with a pool below. Just downstream the creek flows into a large and pretty pool, surrounded by grass and trees. The lower flow and the smaller drop (90 feet versus 125 feet) makes the upper falls less impressive but they are definitely worth a visit.

If you are adventurous like Bill and me, you can hike to points both below the falls and above the falls for very different views. This photo shows vertical stripes of white colored rock to the left of the falls; that isn’t water but stains from when the falls were in major flood stage.

The second photo shows a general view of the falls, with mainly barren rock and few trees – very different scenery from the lower falls. You can see that a family beat us to the spot but even the kids weren’t swimming, as the water temperature was quite cold in early May 2009. From the top, you can explore farther upstream if you wish to see more small falls and pools. The first part of the hike down to the falls is over bare rock and fairly steep. The sandstone is “grippy,” making the descent quite easy. However, when you hike out the steepness is strenuous and slows your pace, especially if the sun is beating down on you.

The third photo shows natural abstract art on an area about a yard square. This amazing etching was in the sloping rock, close to where the falls drop over the rim (see the second photo). My friend Andy has a degree in geology, but more importantly he has practical knowledge that he shared with me, so here’s a short geology lesson. I always thought that Navajo Sandstone was deep red (iron or hematite) but it can be pale colored like regular sand. Its formation began about 200 million years ago (early Jurassic) by blowing sand becoming huge dunes that petrified later. It can be over one-fourth of a mile thick – this sandy period lasted around five million years. Sandstone is permeable so water can seep slowly through it, leaving mineral deposits behind and hardening the sand into a rock. The darker outlines in the etching (my name, completely unofficial) were probably formed on the rock surface when water pooled in the sandstone, leaving “bathtub rings” of minerals around the edges of these small pools. The result is this fascinating pattern visible today.

Contact me for directions to reach both of these falls. You can also go online to various websites for more photos and directions – search for “Calf Creek falls.”

Nigel Reynolds, nigelaa@commspeed.net, was born in England and has lived in Arizona for 40 years, and in Prescott for over 20 years. “Exploring is in my blood,” he says. To see today’s or previous articles with the photos in color, visit dCourier.com and enter “Amazing Places” in the search-bar at top right – you’ll need to be a subscriber.