OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 17
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

U.S. Forest Service waives fees in honor of MLK, Jr., Jan. 20

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Forest Service, including the Prescott National Forest, will waive the $5 fees at day-use recreation sites on Monday, Jan. 20. (Courtesy, file)

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Forest Service, including the Prescott National Forest, will waive the $5 fees at day-use recreation sites on Monday, Jan. 20. (Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 17, 2020 2:06 p.m.

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Forest Service, including the Prescott National Forest, will waive the $5 fees at day-use recreation sites on Monday, Jan. 20.

The waiver does not apply to overnight campgrounds, group-use fees or fees charged by concession-operated facilities.

The fee waiver day is the first of five such days offered by the agency during 2020. As part of this nationwide event, fees will be waived at the following sites:

  • Lynx Lake Recreation Area: North Shore, South Shore and Lynx Creek Ruin
  • Granite Basin Recreation Area: Cayuse, Wekuvde, Boat Launch, Playa, and Metate
  • Thumb Butte Recreation Area
  • Alto Pit OHV Recreation Area: Day Use Site
  • Hayfield Draw OHV Recreation Area
  • Groom Creek Nature Trail

Other scheduled fee-free days observed by the Forest Service in 2020 are:

  • Feb. 17 — President’s Day
  • June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day
  • Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

In observance of the holiday, all Prescott National Forest offices will be closed on Jan. 20 and resume normal business hours on Jan. 21.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Forest Service waives fees Jan. 20 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Free days in the national forests for 2017, beginning Jan. 16
Day fees waived on MLK Day for National Forest sites
Saturday is free at Lynx Lake, Granite Mtn., Thumb Butte
HUSD wrestling team takes 7th at Thunderbird

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries