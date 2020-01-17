U.S. Forest Service waives fees in honor of MLK, Jr., Jan. 20
In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Forest Service, including the Prescott National Forest, will waive the $5 fees at day-use recreation sites on Monday, Jan. 20.
The waiver does not apply to overnight campgrounds, group-use fees or fees charged by concession-operated facilities.
The fee waiver day is the first of five such days offered by the agency during 2020. As part of this nationwide event, fees will be waived at the following sites:
- Lynx Lake Recreation Area: North Shore, South Shore and Lynx Creek Ruin
- Granite Basin Recreation Area: Cayuse, Wekuvde, Boat Launch, Playa, and Metate
- Thumb Butte Recreation Area
- Alto Pit OHV Recreation Area: Day Use Site
- Hayfield Draw OHV Recreation Area
- Groom Creek Nature Trail
Other scheduled fee-free days observed by the Forest Service in 2020 are:
- Feb. 17 — President’s Day
- June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day
- Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
In observance of the holiday, all Prescott National Forest offices will be closed on Jan. 20 and resume normal business hours on Jan. 21.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Truck rolls after crashing into parked SUV in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley home total loss in structure fire
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2020
- Tesla, firetruck wreck that killed Prescott Valley woman part of US probe
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2020
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: