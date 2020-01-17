U.S. Forest Service waives fees in honor of MLK, Jr., Jan. 20

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Forest Service, including the Prescott National Forest, will waive the $5 fees at day-use recreation sites on Monday, Jan. 20.

The waiver does not apply to overnight campgrounds, group-use fees or fees charged by concession-operated facilities.

The fee waiver day is the first of five such days offered by the agency during 2020. As part of this nationwide event, fees will be waived at the following sites:

Lynx Lake Recreation Area: North Shore, South Shore and Lynx Creek Ruin

Granite Basin Recreation Area: Cayuse, Wekuvde, Boat Launch, Playa, and Metate

Thumb Butte Recreation Area

Alto Pit OHV Recreation Area: Day Use Site

Hayfield Draw OHV Recreation Area

Groom Creek Nature Trail

Other scheduled fee-free days observed by the Forest Service in 2020 are:

Feb. 17 — President’s Day

June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day

Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

In observance of the holiday, all Prescott National Forest offices will be closed on Jan. 20 and resume normal business hours on Jan. 21.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

