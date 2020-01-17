Support Northern Arizona Blues Challenge Winners, Jan. 19
International Blues Challenge fundraiser at the Elks
Join Sir Harrison, Electric Swamp Poets, Scott O'Neil Band and Special Guests at a fundraiser for the International Blues Challenge from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.
The Sir Harrison Band are popular, local, acclaimed Blues musicians who are at the “Top of their game” musically. The band includes Sir Harrison Begay, Mahlon Hawk, Terry Anderson and Cameron LaForest. They recently won the “Best Band” Category at Northern Arizona Blues Alliance’s International Blues Challenge.
The Swamp Poets Duo features Christian Michael Berry and Taul Paul Epoch of Local Swamp Music Favorites The Electric Swamp Poets Band. Chris and Paul won the “Best Duo” category at Northern Arizona Blues Alliance's International Blues Challenge.
Both groups have become wildly popular and have been rapidly garnering acclaim, attention and large turnouts at their shows. The Fundraiser is being held to help them with covering the expenses of traveling to Memphis, TN to compete and to represent Northern Arizona in the International Blues Challenge.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Prescott+Elks+Theater/@34.541727,-112.4678225,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x12d3696c8dbbebe3!8m2!3d34.541727!4d-112.4678225
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- Snow with little accumulation in Prescott area expected Thursday
- Truck rolls after crashing into parked SUV in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley home total loss in structure fire
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 11, 2020
- Tesla, firetruck wreck that killed Prescott Valley woman part of US probe
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 12, 2020
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: