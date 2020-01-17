OFFERS
Support Northern Arizona Blues Challenge Winners, Jan. 19
International Blues Challenge fundraiser at the Elks

Join Sir Harrison, Electric Swamp Poets, Scott O'Neil Band and Special Guests at a fundraiser for the International Blues Challenge from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. (Stock image)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 17, 2020 1:41 p.m.

Join Sir Harrison, Electric Swamp Poets, Scott O'Neil Band and Special Guests at a fundraiser for the International Blues Challenge from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.

The Sir Harrison Band are popular, local, acclaimed Blues musicians who are at the “Top of their game” musically. The band includes Sir Harrison Begay, Mahlon Hawk, Terry Anderson and Cameron LaForest. They recently won the “Best Band” Category at Northern Arizona Blues Alliance’s International Blues Challenge.

The Swamp Poets Duo features Christian Michael Berry and Taul Paul Epoch of Local Swamp Music Favorites The Electric Swamp Poets Band. Chris and Paul won the “Best Duo” category at Northern Arizona Blues Alliance's International Blues Challenge.

Both groups have become wildly popular and have been rapidly garnering acclaim, attention and large turnouts at their shows. The Fundraiser is being held to help them with covering the expenses of traveling to Memphis, TN to compete and to represent Northern Arizona in the International Blues Challenge.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

