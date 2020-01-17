No. 11 Bears edge Coconino 3-2 to open region play

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Kicking off Grand Canyon region action with a win is always a plus and Bradshaw Mountain boys soccer did just that as three different Bears scored to defeat Coconino 3-2 on Friday at Bob Pavlich Field.

Bradshaw Mountain went straight to work and pounced on the panthers early. The Bears quickly took control of the possession and pace, and it virtually stayed that way for the rest of the way.

“[This win] is absolutely important,” said Bears’ head coach Jim Workman. “We’ve been looking forward to this game for the last couple weeks because we knew region was going to be the tough part of our schedule and to start off with a win is absolutely beautiful.”

As the Bears took control of the tempo, junior defensive mid Tryston Cohan received a chance to set the tone around 10 minutes into the first half. A.J. Villafana sent a long ball to a streaking Cohan, who then shed his defender by cutting inside and chipped a shot over the outstretched arms of the Coconino keeper to give the Bears a 1-0 lead.

Bradshaw Mountain double its lead right before the break when Villafana’s activity continued to pay dividends. The winger gave his defender the ol’ razzle dazzle at the top of the box and then fired a laser that was barely blocked by the keeper with one hand.

After the rebound popped up in the air, Moises Carreno tracked it down from the weak side to easily head the ball into the back of the net. While it was clear the Bears’ offense was clicking, it was their defense that truly shined in the first half after limiting Coconino’s chances to almost nothing.

“I feel like the defense did a really good job today,” said senior left back Alan Pulido. “We got to press and follow with the strikers and make sure there are no shots on goal, which is the most important. And our midfield needs to press too.”

It was Dillon Harwood’s turn in the second half during a Bradshaw Mountain corner kick. The Bears centered the ball and after a brief scramble inside the area, the ball landed right in front of Harwood, who snuck one in with his left foot for a 3-0 Bears lead.

The Bears continued to dominate the game but the Panthers weren’t down for the count yet. Despite getting very few chances up top the entire game, Coconino took advantage of a penalty and a wonder strike in final moments of the second half to pull themselves within one goal.

However, Coconino’s comeback bid was too little too late as Bradshaw Mountain managed to secure the 3-2 victory. This win should bode well toward the Bears’ position in the AIA 4A rankings, even though they’re something Workman tries not to pay too much attention to.

“It’s fun to look at them but you can’t really base too much on those because I know a team that lost to a No. 38-ranked team the other day that really shouldn’t have,” Workman said. “But we are happy with where we’re at. Hopefully, we move up a little bit more.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain’s (5-4-1, 1-0 Grand Canyon) biggest game of the season is on deck as the Bears will travel to Flagstaff (7-1, Grand Canyon 1-0) to face the defending co-champion Eagles on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.