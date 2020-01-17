NAU glides past Southern Utah, clinches 4th straight win
College Women's Basketball
FLAGSTAFF — Sparked by a big performance by their reserves, Northern Arizona women’s basketball team collected its fourth straight win on Thursday, 84-76, over Southern Utah in the Walkup Skydome.
NAU’s fourth consecutive victory improved the Lumberjacks’ record to 7-8 overall and 4-2 in conference play. Led by season-high scoring performances by sophomore Regan Schenck (12) and sophomore Morgan Gary (9), NAU’s bench outscored Southern Utah’s by a 26-13 margin, while all five reserves posted positive plus-minus counts.
They complemented three Lumberjack starters in double-figures led by a team-high 19 points from redshirt sophomore Nina Radford. Redshirt junior Jacey Bailey posted 18 points, and a team-high eight rebounds, and junior Khiarica Rasheed chipped in 10 points.
“Players stepped up big time tonight,” said head coach Loree Payne. “Everyone who came in played solid defense. We had a lot of production. Looking at the stat sheet we had four in double-digits and one with nine and that’s a tough team to beat when you have that much balanced scoring and production.”
Both teams shot the ball extremely well with NAU shooting 51.8 percent overall and 47.6 percent behind the arc. Meanwhile, Southern Utah also shot 50 percent from the deck. However, NAU’s bench advantage and the Lumberjacks’ advantage in points off turnovers (18-8) despite only committing one fewer turnover than the Thunderbirds were pivotal.
The ’Jacks also outrebounded the Thunderbirds, 36-28, and recorded 21 assists on 29 made field goals with redshirt junior Caitlin Malvar posting a team-high five helpers. Six total players recorded multiple assists in the game.
The Lumberjacks go for their fifth straight win – which would mark their first five-game winning streak in 14 years – on Saturday versus Northern Colorado in the Skydome at 1 p.m.
—Information provided by NAU Athletics
