Local Sports in Brief: AZGFD accepting applications for 2020 pronghorn, elk hunts

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is now accepting applications for 2020 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk. To apply, visit azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 10 of the “2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. Printed booklets soon will be available at all department offices and license dealers statewide.

Attention falconers: Raptor capture seasons are included in this booklet. A valid hunting or hunt and fish combination license, along with a sport falconry license, are needed when applying for a hunt permit-tag. For more information, see Page 38. The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 11. All applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. Information: azgfd.gov/pointguard

— Information provided by AZGFD