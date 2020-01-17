Local Roundup: ERAU make history in Lancaster, on the cusp of top 25

Five scorers put up at least 10 points in Embry-Riddle women's basketball's first win in Lancaster ever. Danae Ruiz (SR/Albuquerque, N.M.) led the Eagles (13-3, 4-0) with her 21 points and seven rebounds.

ERAU's 7-0 run in the first quarter got the Eagles in the driver's seat. The run started with back-back three balls by Haley Villegas (SR/Anthem, Ariz.) and Bethany Wolph (JR/Chandler, Ariz.). The junior, added another deep ball to get the Eagles their largest lead of the quarter, nine, before UAV (12-4, 3-1) closed the gap.

Ruiz and Wolph pushed the Eagles lead to their largest of the game in the second. The two combined for 18 of the 23 points scored in the quarter. ERAU took a 15-point lead, the biggest of the game, after Wolph second triple of the quarter. The Eagles jumped to their lead thanks to their three-point shooting. They shot 7-13 from deep compared to the Pioneers 4-14.

UAV got right back into the game thanks to a 13-point run. ERAU had a hard time compared to the first half hitting from deep, shooting 3-8. Chinna Fair of the Pioneers scored 11 points in the quarter in comparison to the Eagles 17. The Pioneers pushed it to a four-point game.

Free throws were the difference in the end. ERAU got to the line 18 times in the final quarter and made 13 of them. Jenna Knudson (SR/Sterling, Colo.) was the recipient of most of the fouls as she scored five points from the line and seven points in the quarter.

The Eagles upset the Pioneers for the second time in two years. This was the first time this season that five Eagles scored 10+ points in a game. Ruiz is averaging 23.8 ppg against the Pioneers in her last four games against them. Villegas and Wolph both scored 17 apiece.

ERAU heads to Riverside to take on La Sierra University on Saturday at 6:30 pm MST.

In the latest NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches' Top-25 poll, Embry-Riddle sneaked up a few spots and is now a handful of votes away from cracking the top-25. The Eagles (12-3, 3-0) have been quite dominant when it comes to score lines this season. ERAU has outscored their opponents by close to 90 points in the fourth quarter alone. Their last three opponents challenged them but the Eagles potent offense and defense, ranked No. 6 in point differential, comes up with the buckets and stops when needed. ERAU's top three scorers all average over 11 points a game.

ERAU men’s basketball can’t stop Pioneers in Broken Rim rivalry

Embry-Riddle men's basketball struggled in the inaugural Broken Rim Rivalry game despite three players scoring in double digits, losing 92-61.

The Eagles (6-8, 2-2) couldn't take the lid off the bucket in the first five minutes of play, as they fell behind 15-0. Gilbert Ibarra (SR/Prescott Valley, Ariz.) finally ended the run with a deep ball at 11:56 in the first half to get the score to 18-5. Carter Kosiak (JR/Sioux Falls, S.D.) added another three a minute later but the Pioneers already took control.

Ibarra got hot in the final ten minutes of the half, scoring 12 points. ERAU kept the game within 15 in the final ten minutes of the half. Trace Edmier (SR/Mesa, Ariz.) scored four points in the final three minutes of the half. The difference in the half came down to turnovers. The Eagles gave it away 13 times which helped the Pioneers put up another 16 shots in the half.

UAV kept their momentum in the second half. Kaden Herbert (JR/Georgetown, Texas) scored the first bucket for the Eagles with a three ball after the Pioneers hit one of their own. ERAU struggled once again in the second half offensively. The Eagles only made one of their six triples in the half.

ERAU also had a tough time at the rim in the half as the Pioneers sent back five of the Eagles shots. Nick Johnson (SR/Anthem, Ariz.) and Edmier scored 17 points in the final ten minutes of the game.

This was the first game the Eagles have lost this season when their three seniors scored 10+ points. Ibarra was very efficient shooting 60% from the floor and 50% from deep while he led the Eagles with 17 points. Johnson collected his five double-double of the season. Edmier just missed his first double-double of the season.

ERAU will play La Sierra University at 8:30 pm MST in Riverside on Saturday.

ERAU wrestling slides out of top 10

Despite winning their last two duals since the last poll, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Ariz.) wrestling has dropped three spots in the NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top-20 poll, which was announced Thursday morning.

The Eagles have been fighting ailments all season and have started to regain their footing as one of the nation's best. ERAU's dual losses have come at the hands of Top-10 Campbellsville and Southeastern besides a run in with NCAA Division II Upper Iowa. The Eagles face off with stiff competition this weekend. Most of the grapplers will likely see some of the best wrestlers in the NAIA.

ERAU partakes in the Missouri Valley Invite on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Eagles Ranked:

125 lbs. — 7th Josh Nira (SO/Greeley, Colo.)

133 lbs. — 16th Collin Anderson (SR/Flagstaff, Ariz.)

157 lbs. — 17th Sheldon Cole (FR/Anthem, Ariz.)

165 lbs. — 15th Beau Blackham (SO/Vernal, Utah)

174 lbs. — 2nd Daniel Butler (SO/Leavenworth, Kan.)

184 lbs. — 3rd TJ Hall (JR/Meridian, Idaho)

184 lbs. — 10th Oliver Myers (FR/Yamhill, Ore.)