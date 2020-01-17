Letter: Vote in favor of witnesses

Editor:

I received a reply to a letter I sent to Sen. Martha McSally. I wonder if she read my email or did she send a canned response when she saw the word “impeachment”? I asked the Senator to vote “yes” on witnesses for trial in the Senate.

I did not write to her about the already-taken vote in the House of Representatives. I hope in the future the Senator will take the time to actually read the emails before she or her staff sends a reply.

So to restate the point she missed in the first email: the American people deserve the right to see and hear from every witness who has relevant information to the impeachment of the president of the United States. I am asking Sen. McSally to vote in favor of any measure that allows witnesses to appear in the trial.

Daniel Journell

Prescott