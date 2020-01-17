OFFERS
Fri, Jan. 17
Letter: Vote in favor of witnesses

Originally Published: January 17, 2020 8:10 p.m.

Editor:

I received a reply to a letter I sent to Sen. Martha McSally. I wonder if she read my email or did she send a canned response when she saw the word “impeachment”? I asked the Senator to vote “yes” on witnesses for trial in the Senate.

I did not write to her about the already-taken vote in the House of Representatives. I hope in the future the Senator will take the time to actually read the emails before she or her staff sends a reply.

So to restate the point she missed in the first email: the American people deserve the right to see and hear from every witness who has relevant information to the impeachment of the president of the United States. I am asking Sen. McSally to vote in favor of any measure that allows witnesses to appear in the trial.

Daniel Journell

Prescott

More like this story

Senator McSally calls reporter 'liberal hack'
McSally 'hasn't been convinced' Trump should be impeached
White House predicts Pelosi to `yield' on impeachment delay
Pelosi sets Wednesday votes to send impeachment to Senate
Trump heads to Florida while impeachment trial still cloudy

