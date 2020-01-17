OFFERS
Letter: Soleimani’s take-down

Originally Published: January 17, 2020 8:08 p.m.

Editor:

The killing of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani is but a continuation of an armed struggle that haunts a large part of the world. Killing Soleimani was necessary to prevent further deaths of Americans and allies.

The man was a killer of Americans and a deadly enemy. He was a vicious terrorist and a military officer leading a declared terrorist organization, making him legally subject to death under the laws of armed conflict. Previously, he was in Iraq to coordinate attacks against Americans and to orchestrate an Iranian takeover of a weak Iraqi government through Iran’s surrogate militias.

Soleimani wasn’t even supposed to be in Iraq — he was in violation of a United Nations mandate forbidding him to travel outside of Iran.

Previous U.S. administrations gave Soleimani a free pass despite knowing of his influence and killings through Iran’s terrorist arm, the Quds Force. Their imprudent policies were intended to sweep dangerously ambitious Iran into a corner, stifling its nuclear ambitions and rendering it harmless for a while. All that did was to allow Iran to roam free and create mayhem throughout the rest of the Middle East.

But the problems of Iran’s imperialism, its emboldened terrorism, and its quest for nuclear weapons have never gone away, and more open armed conflict with America was inevitable. Soleimani’s bold adventurism into Iraq was the last straw.

This president had the guts and fortitude to do the right thing for our country while saving the lives of Americans who were Soleimani’s targets.

Col. Art Saboski (US Air Force, Retired)

Prescott Valley

