Hyenas in Petticoats — How Arizona Women Struggled to Win the Vote, Jan. 19

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 17, 2020 10:29 a.m.

As we celebrate the 100th birthday of the 19th Amendment in 2020, it's time to look back at the enormous effort it took for women to be granted full citizenship and the vote with an AZ Humanities Lecture called “Hyenas in Petticoats — How Arizona Women Struggled to Win the Vote” at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19.

Western women got the vote long before their Eastern sisters, but don't dare tell an Arizona suffragette that she had it easy. In this presentation we will expose it all—the heroines, the heroes and the haters. Jana Bommersbach is one of Arizona's most honored and respected journalists. She has won accolades in every facet of her career— investigative reporter, magazine columnist, television commentator, and author of nationally acclaimed books.

This is a free presentation. For more information, call 928-777-1526 or visit prescottlibrary.info.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Prescott Public Library

