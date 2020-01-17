OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 17
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

HUSD superintendent earns glowing report
After annual evaluation, donates 3% pay increase

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter, right, presents an Arizona School Board Association award to the Governing Board to President Ryan Gray during the Jan. 14, 2020, board meeting held at Granville Elementary School. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter, right, presents an Arizona School Board Association award to the Governing Board to President Ryan Gray during the Jan. 14, 2020, board meeting held at Granville Elementary School. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: January 17, 2020 9:38 p.m.

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter blushed a bit Tuesday night, Jan. 14.

The Governing Board’s annual evaluation of his performance was beyond stellar.

Not only did board members, individually and collectively, praise his educational leadership of the district, the board highlighted his connections to the community and vision for student achievement. They heralded his personal commitment to educational achievement that saw him complete his doctorate degree in October.

Of course, this is nothing new.

All of Streeter’s evaluations since he was promoted to the post in 2015 — conducted in closed-door sessions with the five Governing Board members but announced in public session — have hailed him as the consummate educational professional striving to move the district to the next achievement level. Streeter, 43, has now worked in the HUSD district for 11 years.

Between November and the public release Tuesday night of results from what Governing Board President Ryan Gray described as a “robust process,” Streeter was reviewed on 58 items. The majority of his ratings were in the outstanding category. The evaluation was rooted in every aspect of the job from budget preparation and articulation to academic enrichment, staff relationships and community partnerships.

Gray read aloud a consensus synopsis of the individual board comments contained in Streeter’s formal evaluation. He noted that Streeter was “quick to credit other members of HUSD staff for many identified successes.”

These were some of the unattributed evaluation comments:

“Dr. Streeter continues to lead HUSD with wisdom and integrity. Our community directly benefits by his work on a daily basis and the lives of the children in our schools will be improved because of his leadership and innovation.”

“Dr. Streeter is a professional who really seems to embrace collaboration, communication and community.”

“Thank you for your vision and your tireless efforts to make this district a place for all kids … I appreciate your honest on issues (good and bad) and your comprehensive approach to the challenges that arise … The district is at a crossroads and my concerns for the future are great. With you at the helm, I feel confident that our district will continue to focus on educating all children while creating learning environments that better meet the needs of their futures.”

“We are lucky to have Dr. Streeter steering the ship…”

The Governing Board’s main duty is to hire and supervise the district’s top leader, Gray said. The board consensus was that HUSD has in Streeter a leader able navigate the challenges without ever losing sight of offering a world-class education to all students, he said.

In his tenure, Streeter has proved willing to implement some bold academic initiatives and get rid of those that no longer apply to a 21st century education.

Bottom line: Gray said the board “trusts Dan.”

Streeter jested that there is nothing more terrifying than having his performance evaluation aired in public. Yet he was appreciative of the board’s evaluation process and the confidence placed in him. The evaluation feedback offered him “take-aways” to work on into the future.

Upon the unanimous approval of the evaluation, the board granted Streeter a 3% “performance pay” salary increase, half of the legally-required annual performance pay. The balance will be paid in the summer. As he has all the years he has been superintendent, Streeter said his family will donate the increase to the district’s Hungry Kids Project. Streeter’s annual salary for this year is $127,296.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

HUSD superintendent gets glowing evaluation
HUSD superintendent’s contract extended through 2019
Humboldt Schools welcome new assistant superintendent
HUSD budget meeting July 9 open to public

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries