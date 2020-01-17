HUSD superintendent earns glowing report

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter blushed a bit Tuesday night, Jan. 14.

The Governing Board’s annual evaluation of his performance was beyond stellar.

Not only did board members, individually and collectively, praise his educational leadership of the district, the board highlighted his connections to the community and vision for student achievement. They heralded his personal commitment to educational achievement that saw him complete his doctorate degree in October.

Of course, this is nothing new.

All of Streeter’s evaluations since he was promoted to the post in 2015 — conducted in closed-door sessions with the five Governing Board members but announced in public session — have hailed him as the consummate educational professional striving to move the district to the next achievement level. Streeter, 43, has now worked in the HUSD district for 11 years.

Between November and the public release Tuesday night of results from what Governing Board President Ryan Gray described as a “robust process,” Streeter was reviewed on 58 items. The majority of his ratings were in the outstanding category. The evaluation was rooted in every aspect of the job from budget preparation and articulation to academic enrichment, staff relationships and community partnerships.

Gray read aloud a consensus synopsis of the individual board comments contained in Streeter’s formal evaluation. He noted that Streeter was “quick to credit other members of HUSD staff for many identified successes.”

These were some of the unattributed evaluation comments:

“Dr. Streeter continues to lead HUSD with wisdom and integrity. Our community directly benefits by his work on a daily basis and the lives of the children in our schools will be improved because of his leadership and innovation.”

“Dr. Streeter is a professional who really seems to embrace collaboration, communication and community.”

“Thank you for your vision and your tireless efforts to make this district a place for all kids … I appreciate your honest on issues (good and bad) and your comprehensive approach to the challenges that arise … The district is at a crossroads and my concerns for the future are great. With you at the helm, I feel confident that our district will continue to focus on educating all children while creating learning environments that better meet the needs of their futures.”

“We are lucky to have Dr. Streeter steering the ship…”

The Governing Board’s main duty is to hire and supervise the district’s top leader, Gray said. The board consensus was that HUSD has in Streeter a leader able navigate the challenges without ever losing sight of offering a world-class education to all students, he said.

In his tenure, Streeter has proved willing to implement some bold academic initiatives and get rid of those that no longer apply to a 21st century education.

Bottom line: Gray said the board “trusts Dan.”

Streeter jested that there is nothing more terrifying than having his performance evaluation aired in public. Yet he was appreciative of the board’s evaluation process and the confidence placed in him. The evaluation feedback offered him “take-aways” to work on into the future.

Upon the unanimous approval of the evaluation, the board granted Streeter a 3% “performance pay” salary increase, half of the legally-required annual performance pay. The balance will be paid in the summer. As he has all the years he has been superintendent, Streeter said his family will donate the increase to the district’s Hungry Kids Project. Streeter’s annual salary for this year is $127,296.