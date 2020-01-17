Editorial: It’s time to act like a community and do the right thing for Collin

The heartache of having to deal with the loss of a parent at such a young age is unimaginable, never mind needing to process the death of a second parent via suicide after the fact.

So when 15-year-old Collin Clabaugh moved to Prescott and into the home of his loving grandparents who took him in without a second thought, the young teen was given a chance to move forward surrounded by the love of his family.

That was until 72-year-olds Randy and Melodie Passmore received a letter from a law firm representing their homeowners association of a 55-plus community, The Gardens at Willow Creek, demanding they find an alternative living situation for their grandson.

If there was ever a case of extenuating circumstances, this situation would be it. And without setting precedent, this 55-plus community and its homeowners association should absolutely reconsider its position.

We’re talking about a 15-year old boy who lost both parents in the same year and instead of being thrown into the foster care system, was given a chance to pick up the pieces and make an attempt at being a normal teenager.

But The Gardens board members are only concerned about upholding their precious self-imposed “fundamental restrictions” and an unfounded anxiety over “a breach of duty claim against the association by other residents.”

Shame on you.

And if those residents who filed the breach of duty claim knew Collin’s circumstances beforehand and still filed the claim? Shame on them, too.

“We didn’t plan this,” Collin’s grandfather told the Courier this week. “We didn’t move here with the idea that Bonnie (Collin’s mother) would die in the hospital and then our son would commit suicide.”

This isn’t a family trying to flout the rules, or be sneaky about their intentions. Their only concern was giving a grandson a home after tragedy struck in the worst way.

And according to the Housing for Older Persons Act of 1995, individual homeowners associations in age-restricted communities do have leeway. The act requires that at least 80% of the occupied units have at least one person older than 55, but individual associations can, and do, allow families with children to live in the remaining 20% of the units if they wish to.

Robert A. Miller, a Prescott attorney who practices law in the area of HOAs, told the Courier in a phone interview Friday that after he saw the initial story, he pulled the CCRs for The Gardens. He said they allow for exceptions to the “no one under 19” rule.

“The HOA declined to grant one, claiming, in part, that it would open the door to future lawsuits if others were denied,” Miller said in a post on the Courier’s Facebook page. “That is not a valid reason. Each case must be decided on its own facts. The HOA simply does not want anyone under the age of 19 living there.”

He added, “Although that is within its discretion, it violates the spirit of the CCRs … why include a provision allowing exceptions if the HOA never grants one. … If this case does not deserve an exception (assuming the kid has nowhere else to go), then I cannot think of one that ever would.”

The Courier editorial board mirrors Miller’s thoughts. Denying this orphaned 15-year-old a chance at a fresh start could only add to an already devastating situation for his family.

It’s time to do the right thing.