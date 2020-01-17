OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 17
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Domestic violence suspect leads deputies on chase, eventually arrested in Coconino County

Raydaynold Al Yazzie. (Coconino County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Raydaynold Al Yazzie. (Coconino County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 17, 2020 4:06 p.m.

Authorities have arrested a New Mexico man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and then running from police early Wednesday morning, Jan. 15.

At about 1:45 a.m., a 28-year-old woman called from a landline at the Pilot gas station in Cordes Junction to report her boyfriend was “beating her up” and trying to drive away with her 3-year-old daughter in her car.

The trio had been travelling from Phoenix on their way to New Mexico when her boyfriend, 28-year-old Raydaynold Al Yazzie from New Mexico, became upset during a stop in Cordes Junction.

The victim explained that when she attempted to exit the car to use the bathroom, Yazzie grabbed her hair and pulled her back into the car, climbing over her daughter to do so.

When the victim tried to leave again with her daughter, Yazzie grabbed her daughter’s legs and told her not to take the girl. Yazzie attempted to punch the victim, but she was eventually able to break free and get to a phone in the store.

Yazzie now had her daughter in his arms and kept walking in and out of the store telling the victim it was time to leave. While the victim was on the phone with a 911 operator, Yazzie walked over, took the phone from her, and disconnected the call. The victim demanded her daughter back and Yazzie complied.

Within 10 minutes of the victim’s call, a deputy arrived and stopped behind the suspect vehicle, his emergency lights activated. Instead of following the deputy’s orders, Yazzie got into the victim’s car, did a 3-point turn, and sped away. Deputies learned he had been drinking and using marijuana.

The deputy began pursing him as he eventually got onto Interstate 17 heading north and maintaining speeds well over 100 mph.

Deputies soon stopped pursuing Yazzie due to safety concerns. Deputies further north in the Camp Verde area saw the vehicle continue north on I-17 at more than 100 mph.

They followed in a non-pursuit mode for a short distance before losing sight of the vehicle. Updates on the suspect and vehicle were shared with area law enforcement agencies.

It was later reported that the suspect was spotted driving east on Interstate 40 and had fled from both the Flagstaff Police Department and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), still in the victim’s vehicle. Yazzie called the CCSO later that morning and offered to surrender. Deputies met him near the Twin Arrows Casino where he was arrested.

He was booked into the Coconino County jail on the following charges: Driving under the influence (DUI), DUI with blood alcohol content of .08 or more, fleeing from officer, theft – felony control property-motor vehicle parts, reckless driving and exceeding 85 mph. His bond is set at $25,000.

Yavapai County deputies will be filing local charges pending extradition to include unlawful flight from pursing law enforcement, vehicle theft, resisting arrest, assault per domestic violence, disorderly conduct and preventing use of phone in an emergency.

The victim, who was also pregnant, did not have her phone or any possessions and was unable to contact any family or friends. To insure her safety, a YCSO deputy drove her and her daughter back to their Phoenix apartment that morning.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Victims, suspect identified in Williams double murder
Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
Embry-Riddle students arrested on several charges of theft
European tourists robbed at gunpoint in Cordes Junction; two teens arrested, accused of stealing car, money, phones
Missing vehicle located, suspect arrested in Red Lake homicides

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries