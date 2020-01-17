Church News: Week of Jan. 18, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

The Mystical Spiritualist Church holds a Meditation, Prayer and Hands-on Healing Circle on the third Sunday of every month at 10 a.m. at Collective Karma, Room 107, 450 W. Goodwin St., Prescott. All are invited to heal and be healed by the Healing Light of Love.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us for Saturday morning services with Torah reading start at 10 a.m. and will discuss Parashat Shemot. Please call 928-708-0018 for details.

Sunday, Jan. 26, American Lutheran School celebrates 32 years serving families with young children. Please visit the website americanlutheranschool.com to see what we’ve been up to! Students will sing at both 10:30 worship services. It’s the BEST job in the world – growing students’ love of Jesus and of learning!

Esther Basch, 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, will be telling her story at Starting Point Church on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 10:10 a.m. Starting Point Church is located at 3106 Gateway Blvd., Prescott (next to Pier 1 at the Gateway Mall).

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a Saturday Worship Service on Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. Our Grief Group and Wellness Group will meet on Jan. 23 at 10 and 11:30, respectfully. Emmanuel will host Life Line Screening on Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-888-653-6441.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South – This week’s message: “Called in the Sight of God.” Worship, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday School: Youth, 9:15 a.m. and Adults, 10. Adult Bible Study: Mondays, 10 a.m., discussing Part 5 of the Book of Discipline, “Social Principles.” All are welcome!

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church, 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, for our Thursday, 6:30 p.m., adult bible study exploring the Authority, Clarity, Necessity and Sufficiency of scripture. All are welcome. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for a warm family worship experience.

Jane’s Hope – Join our Christian ministry which is open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, and experience forgiveness through Jesus Christ. The next meeting will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at The Porch at 10 a.m. Contact Mary Ann at maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Shabbat Shemot – Please note all regular activities for Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, are temporarily canceled while Rabbi recovers from a wreck. Phone discussions and consultations possible. Topic this week as we start Exodus is “Beliefs and Facts behind Ethics.” For details, please call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Come experience ReVive Church! Revive provides a casual, come-as-you-are service every Saturday at 11 a.m. at 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. It has been said that Revive is like being in God’s living room – comfortable relaxed worship with friends. Come see for yourself. Come experience Revive.

Worship on this Sanctity of Human Life Sunday! 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion; 11 a.m. Fellowship; 11:30 a.m. “A Closer Look at the Lessons.” Thursday 4 p.m. class resumes Jan. 30, a new study about the Book of Revelation. Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org 928-636-9533.

Join us at Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., this Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “Mirror, Mirror.” 928-445-1850. unityprescott.org. Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m., with Youth Ministry at 11. Midweek Meditation at noon on Wednesdays. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, “Celebrates 150 years in 2020.” On Saturday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m., Dr. Mark Fairchild will present his adventures and research in Paul’s Unknown Journey. Sunday, Jan. 19, at 9 and 10:30 a.m., Bishop Robert T. Hoshibata will be preaching. 928-778-1950.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. – Ignite Youth: Let’s grow together and learn how to ignite our faith and be believers on fire for Christ. Open to all youth ages sixth grade through age 18. Sundays at 10:15 a.m. and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Kelsey Claire at 928-445-4536, ext. 110.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

The Power of Dreaming, 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Rev. Patty Wills asks who are the new prophets? What are their visions of the Beloved Community? What is the dream that you dream?

Prescott Life Church, 2200 N. Highway 89, is offering a 13-session GriefShare group that will meet Saturdays beginning Jan. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Call 928-445-4064 to register. A one-time charge of $20 covers group materials and refreshments; scholarships available.

Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse – Kam Dykstra and her husband have ministered to the persecuted church for 41 years. In addition to smuggling in Bibles, their mission is to raise awareness of this persecution. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Elks theater, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott, from 10 to 1 p.m.

The Winter Creation Science Seminar will be on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 to noon at Chino Valley Family Church, 718 Highway 89. Bruce Malone will give two talks showing that evolution theory violates many scientific laws and is scientifically impossible (Q&A after both talks). For information, call 928-771-1218.

Joe Webster, award-winning photographer, will share his personal knowledge and humor as he presents “Spirits of Arizona’s Past: Ghost Towns, Ranches & Ruins” at American Lutheran Church’s Terrific Tuesday Luncheon at noon Jan. 28. RSVP to 928-445-4348 for the home-cooked meal ($5 donation asked). All are welcome to TTL.

Trinity Presbyterian - “Mothers of Preschoolers” is a ministry to support moms with kids ages birth to kindergarten. Our MOPS gatherings take place the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Center and Grace Mitchell Fellowship Hall. aztrinitychildren@gmail.com, 928-445-4536, ext. 114.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday School. Wednesday 1 p.m. meetings provide an opportunity to hear, and for those wishing to share. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow, or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sundays, 10 a.m. Come join us for a traditional worship service. All are welcome. 1806 N. Savage Lane (off Rosser near Highway 89).

Enjoy a FREE, low-impact, high-energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. 928-445-0680.