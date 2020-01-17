Check out the Prescott Valley Farmers Market, Jan. 19
Originally Published: January 17, 2020 4:11 p.m.
The Prescott Valley Farmers Market is held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3101 N. Glassford Hill Rd. in Prescott Valley.
Pick up some fresh local food, meet your local farmers and ranchers and check out the variety of vendors selling crafts, health and body care, jewelry, and more.
Free to attend for all ages. For more information, visit prescottvalleyfarmersmarket.wordpress.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
