CATCH 22 - DAY 18: Man wanted on charges of theft, unlawful flight, assault and criminal damage
It is day 18 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program.
Today, Yavapai County law enforcement professionals are asking for your help in locating Ryan Sydney Wheat.
On Aug. 6, 2019, Wheat was stopped by a Prescott Police officer while driving a stolen vehicle. Wheat fled from the officer placing the officer in danger as his arm was inside the window attempting to pull Wheat out. During another attempt to steal a car, the victim tried to get Wheat out of his car and Wheat assaulted him by punching the victim multiple times. Wheat fled the scene and later stole a second vehicle in Prescott.
Officers again tried to stop Wheat and he fled yet another time. This time at speeds of approximately 90 mph and running a red light.
Wheat has a statewide extraditable warrant with a $150,000 bond for two counts of Auto Theft, Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Damage.
If you provide information leading to Wheat’s arrest, you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous.
Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov.
