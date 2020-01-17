Badgers wrap up freedom schedule, sink Estrella Foothills 1-0
Prep Boys Soccer
PRESCOTT — Ahead of the team’s first region match next week, Prescott boys soccer caps off its freedom schedule on a high note with a 1-0 victory over Estrella Foothills on Friday at Bill Shepard Field.
Compared to last year’s dream season, the Badgers have been pretty up and down this year and ranked No. 33 in the latest AIA 4A rankings. However, a solid win over Estrella Foothills should give them a spark as they dive into Grand Canyon Region play.
Midfielder Brayden Nelson scored the Badgers’ only goal in the 15th minute of the first half. That was all Prescott needed to get the win.
UP NEXT
The Badgers (3-2-1) will hit the road to take on Mingus (3-2-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Mingus already played its region opener in which the Marauders tied Mohave 3-3 on Friday.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
