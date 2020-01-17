OFFERS
Badgers wrap up freedom schedule, sink Estrella Foothills 1-0
Prep Boys Soccer

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 17, 2020 11:17 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Ahead of the team’s first region match next week, Prescott boys soccer caps off its freedom schedule on a high note with a 1-0 victory over Estrella Foothills on Friday at Bill Shepard Field.

Compared to last year’s dream season, the Badgers have been pretty up and down this year and ranked No. 33 in the latest AIA 4A rankings. However, a solid win over Estrella Foothills should give them a spark as they dive into Grand Canyon Region play.

Midfielder Brayden Nelson scored the Badgers’ only goal in the 15th minute of the first half. That was all Prescott needed to get the win.

UP NEXT

The Badgers (3-2-1) will hit the road to take on Mingus (3-2-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Mingus already played its region opener in which the Marauders tied Mohave 3-3 on Friday.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

