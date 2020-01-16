OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 16
Update: Fugitive Jonathon Bracher arrested

Jonathon Bracher (YCSO/Courtesy)

Jonathon Bracher (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 2:37 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced on Jan. 16, 2020 that wanted fugitive Jonathon Bracher was arrested that morning in the area of West Roma in Phoenix. Bracher is currently in the Maricopa County Jail awaiting extradition to Yavapai County. The office praised the "great job by our Arizona law enforcement professionals." No further information was available.

ORIGINAL POST

On Nov. 21, 2017, Bracher was moving out of the victim’s residence where he had been staying for an extended period of time. Upon leaving, Bracher stole a Ruger 10/22 .22 caliber rifle and a Ruger Mark 3 .22 caliber handgun. The investigating deputy responded to an address in Prescott Valley where Bracher moved to. The deputy recovered the rifle and drug paraphernalia in the room Bracher was staying in. Bracher was not home at the time. Bracher is a convicted felon and is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

On Dec. 7, 2017, A Yavapai County Sheriff deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on Bracher on northbound interstate 17 MP 247. Bracher had a front-seat passenger at the time. Bracher failed to yield to the deputy and fled in the vehicle. Bracher then drove onto southbound Interstate 17 driving in a northbound direction endangering his front-seat passenger as well as other individuals on the road at the time. The passenger told Bracher to stop and let him out. Bracher finally stopped the vehicle in the area of Bumblebee Road and fled on foot.

Bracher is wanted on the three warrants. The first is for weapons misconduct, two counts of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. This warrant has a nationwide extradition with $20,000 bond.

The second warrant is for weapons misconduct. This warrant also has a nationwide extradition with a $20,000 bond.

The third warrant is for unlawful flight from law enforcement and two counts of endangerment. This warrant has a nationwide extradition with a $25,000 bond.

Bracher is described as a 28-year-old white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos that include writing on the left side of his neck. His last known address was on Dana Drive in Prescott Valley.

Anyone providing information that leads to Bracher’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward! To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov

