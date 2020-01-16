Send blues bands to Memphis: Northern Arizona Blues Alliance holds fundraiser

The Sir Harrison Band and the Electric Swamp Poets, comprised of Christian Berry and Tall Paul Epoch, are headed to Memphis for the 2020 International Blues Challenge.

But first they need the money to get there, and the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance has a fundraiser at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, Jan. 19, featuring the two bands plus the Scott O’Neal Band and other special guests.

“It’s really like the Olympics of blues music,” Berry said of the 2020 International Blues Challenge. “You’re competing with people from all over the world,”

Held from Tuesday, Jan. 28, through Saturday, Feb. 1, the Memphis event is sort of like Prescott’s Acker Night, with four or five blocks of Beale Street shut down and every store front has bands in it, he said. There’s more blues than you ever thought you’d see in your life, Berry said.

Having gone to the International Blues Challenge in 2017 with Don Whitcher, Berry said you never know what you’re up against until you get there with 250 groups from more than 20 countries competing. The two of them did pretty well and this year it should be even better, he said.

“It’s the best representatives we’ve had in a while,” Berry said. “With Harrison on board, he’s about as good as you’re going to get around here.”

Tickets for the 3 p.m. fundraiser are $20 for general admission, $25 for VIP admission and $35 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater,com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance. It’s going to cost more than $3,000 to get to Memphis and back with the gas for getting there and back running about $500, so every little bit helps, Berry said.

The Sir Harrison Band’s Harrison Begay said he’s excited to be able to be in the 2020 International Blues Challenge but knows he’s got a lot of work to do before getting there. He’s looking forward to playing on Beal Street, Begay said.

“I’ve played Memphis before and it was such a high this time,” he said, noting to go back after so long has been a long time coming for him. “I’ve been such a blues fan for so long, to play Beal Street is a high itself.”

He said he hopes the blues fans of Prescott will come out to the Elks Theatre for the fundraiser to support his band and the Electric Swamp Poets.

It would be a great feather in Prescott’s cap for the two bands to get into the finals or semifinals, Berry said. That would show that there’s some real heavyweights in the blues scene here, he said.

“We’ve got a pretty good shot this year,” Berry said. “I really think there couldn’t be better representatives of Prescott and Northern Arizona. In Harrison’s case, he’s also representing the Navajo Nation.”

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. For more information about the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance, visit www.nazba.com.