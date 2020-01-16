OFFERS
Senator McSally calls reporter 'liberal hack'

In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. McSally lashed out Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at a CNN reporter who asked her about the impeachment of President Donald Trump. McSally called CNN reporter Manu Raju a "liberal hack" as she entered a room on Capitol Hill and refused to answer the question. Raju had asked McSally whether the Senate should consider new evidence as part of its impeachment trial. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. McSally lashed out Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at a CNN reporter who asked her about the impeachment of President Donald Trump. McSally called CNN reporter Manu Raju a "liberal hack" as she entered a room on Capitol Hill and refused to answer the question. Raju had asked McSally whether the Senate should consider new evidence as part of its impeachment trial. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 16, 2020 5:34 p.m.

by Martha McSally

Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona lashed out Thursday at a CNN reporter who asked her about the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

McSally called CNN reporter Manu Raju a “liberal hack” as she entered a room on Capitol Hill and refused to answer the question.

“You're a liberal hack. I'm not talking to you,” she said.

Raju had asked McSally whether the Senate should consider new evidence as part of its impeachment trial.

McSally doubled down a short time later, tweeting a cellphone video of the exchange apparently shot by one of her aides.

In a statement, CNN said: “It is extremely unbecoming for a U.S. senator to sink to this level and treat a member of the press this way for simply doing his job."

Her campaign quickly sought to raise money over the episode. She sent a fundraising pitch to her email list. A Twitter account run by Trump's re-election campaign shared video of the confrontation and urged supporters to donate to McSally.

McSally is facing a tough election to hold onto her seat, to which she was appointed following John McCain's death.

Her campaign manager said last month that she “hasn't seen anything so far” to support removing Trump from office. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer has been pushing for the trial to include new witnesses and documents not available for the House impeachment proceedings.

