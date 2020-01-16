OFFERS
Fri, Jan. 17
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Prescott Regional Airport hosts TSA PreCheck enrollment Jan. 20-24

A United Express plane on the runway at Prescott Airport. The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck Mobile RV will at the Prescott Regional Airport — Ernest A. Love Field (PRC) from Monday through Friday, Jan. 20-24, 2020. (City of Prescott/Courtesy, file)

A United Express plane on the runway at Prescott Airport. The IdentoGo TSA PreCheck Mobile RV will at the Prescott Regional Airport — Ernest A. Love Field (PRC) from Monday through Friday, Jan. 20-24, 2020. (City of Prescott/Courtesy, file)

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 10:13 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:06 PM

Responding to popular demand, the IdentoGo TSA PreCheck Mobile RV will be returning to the Prescott Regional Airport — Ernest A. Love Field (PRC) from Monday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 24, according to a news release from the City of Prescott.

Because of ongoing construction for the new passenger terminal, the Mobile Enrollment Center will be located directly behind the Eviation office located at 6418 MacCurdy Drive.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy an efficient screening experience.

For TSA PreCheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

TSA PreCheck is one of the Trusted Traveler programs available and convenient for those passengers travelling throughout the United States. Enrollment in other Trusted Traveler programs, such as Global Entry, will not be available at this event.

Additionally, flying out of PRC just got easier for those passengers with TSA PreCheck, the news release stated, adding, “Passengers with TSA PreCheck now fully receive all benefits listed above by utilizing the TSA PreCheck lane. TSA PreCheck has

more than 450 lanes at 200-plus U.S. airports.”

“We are very excited that IdentoGo has decided to bring the TSA PreCheck Mobile Enrollment RV back to the Prescott Regional Airport making the enrollment process more convenient for Northern Arizona,” said Airport Director Robin Sobotta.

The service was also available at the airport this past December, and Sobotta said that event “exceeded expectations.”

She added that the service will enable a smoother travel experience for those passengers flying out of PRC and throughout the nation.

Appointments for the enrollment event are encouraged and limited on a first-come, first-served basis. The pre-enrollment process and appointments are available by visiting www.IdentoGo.com/RV.

Attendees must bring a government-issued photo ID with proof of U.S. Citizenship (i.e. a passport or birth certificate; name on documents must match exactly) and complete a 10-minute fingerprinting process. Once approved, a Known Traveler Number (KTN) will be issued and allow access to TSA PreCheck expedited security lanes.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

More information on TSA PreCheck is available by visiting www.tsa.gov/precheck.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

