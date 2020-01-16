Prescott city, forest offices closed for MLK Day
Waste collection to continue as scheduled
The City of Prescott will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.
All Prescott National Forest offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of the holiday and will resume normal business hours Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The City of Prescott Solid Waste Division will be collecting residential trash and recyclables on Monday, Jan. 20. Please have your containers curbside on your normal pick up day by 6 a.m. Commercial routes will be serviced on their regular schedule.
The City of Prescott Transfer Station will be open on Monday, Jan. 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please remember to contain and cover all loads when transporting them to the transfer station located at 2800 Sundog Ranch Road. For more information about solid waste collection, call the contact the transfer station at 928-777-1116.
For more information about Prescott city services, go to www.prescott-az.gov or call
928-777-1100.
Information provided by the City of Prescott and the United States Department of Agriculture.
