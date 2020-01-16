Lever carries Grand Canyon past Chicago St. 76-64
College Men's Basketball
CHICAGO — Allessandro Lever scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds and Grand Canyon beat Chicago State 78-64 on Thursday night for its first Western Athletic Conference win of the season.
Mikey Dixon scored 17 points and made four assists and Carlos Johnson had 15 points for the Antelopes (6-11, 1-2), who shot 55% from the field (24 of 44) in handing the Cougars their 10th straight loss. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had six rebounds.
Rajeir Jones scored 19 points and Amir Gholizadeh hit 4 of 8 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Chicago State (4-16, 0-5). Solomon Hunt had four assists.
Grand Canyon matches up against Kansas City on the road on Saturday. Chicago State plays Cal State Bakersfield at home on Saturday.
