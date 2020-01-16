Letter: Flying a flag

Editor:

Regarding the issue of flying another flag underneath the American flag. Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta supports the right to fly a Trump flag (or any other flag) underneath her American Flag. Here is the danger of that. What happens if someone wants to fly the Nazi flag under the American flag? What happens if someone want to fly the Isis, Black Lives Matter, Muslim Brotherhood, etc. flag underneath the American flag? Who determines what is and is not allowed? I believe having an ordinance that prohibits more than the American flag is the best approach. Otherwise, you open Pandora’s Box and people will start flying flags that will create more problems for those who find offense to that flag.

Peter Land

Prescott